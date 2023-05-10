AMERICAN QUEEN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES 'TREAT THEM LIKE ROYALTY' CAMPAIGN

Partnering with renowned sports and media personalities, 'Treat Them Like Royalty' Celebrates Those Who Have Made A Positive Impact On Their Lives As A Way To Give Back

Just in time for Mother's Day, guests can also give the royal treatment to the women in their lives with this special offer to save on select 2023 and 2024 river, lake, ocean or expedition cruises now through June 30.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Queen Voyages (AQV) is partnering with renowned sports and entertainment figures in the new "Treat Them Like Royalty" campaign, as a way to celebrate the individuals, charities and local community organizations who have supported them throughout their lives and careers. Each of the talent's selected recipients will receive a 9-day voyage from AQV, which offers a comprehensive portfolio of North American cruise vacations comprised of Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition experiences.

Credit: American Queen Voyages (PRNewswire)

Star athletes and entertainers who have partnered with AQV to give back to their loved ones, charities and local community organizations in the promotion include Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis; Cleveland Brown alumni and NFL analyst Joe Thomas; New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino; star forward Kelly Olynyk of the Utah Jazz; hip-hop pioneer Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run DMC, media personality Peter Rosenberg for Hot 97 and ESPN's Michael Kay show, and influencer and New York Times best-selling author Anna Kloots.

"We are thrilled to have the support of these esteemed sports and entertainment figures as we continue to share what makes American Queen Voyages such a special experience with their extended guests," said Cindy D'Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. "We have such a loyal following because our Crew truly does treat every guest like royalty. We are excited to partner together as a way for the talent to express their gratitude to those that have made a positive impact on their lives and careers and make their own lasting memories aboard our iconic vessels."

The enthusiasm from the sports and entertainment communities has opened AQV to new guests, inviting couples, friends, and families across the country to join in creating memories with loved ones aboard AQV's river, lake, and ocean cruises.

"There have been so many people that have shaped me into who I am today, especially my mom who has been the cornerstone of my success throughout my life and career," said Jerome Bettis, Pittsburgh Steelers alumni. "In celebration of Mother's Day, I couldn't think of a better way to treat my mom with the opportunity to cruise on American Queen Voyages and to receive a royal VIP treatment that she so well deserves."

Just in time for Mother's Day, guests can also give the royal treatment to the special women in their lives. The "Treat Them Like Royalty" offer gives guests the chance to save on select 2023 and 2024 river, lake, ocean or expedition cruises. Travelers receive up to $2,500 savings per stateroom with free economy-class roundtrip airfare from select gateways (or a $300 travel credit). They also get a $100 "Your Choice" onboard credit per guest. Click here to see available dates and cruise itineraries. Travelers looking to take advantage of this offer need to contact their travel advisor or book their cruise by June 30 using offer code: LIKEROYALTYAQV.

American Queen Voyages is the leader in encounter travel. Aboard its namesake American Queen – the largest steamboat ever built – guests enjoy an all-inclusive experience with locally sourced gourmet meals; unlimited beverages at open bars and lounges throughout the vessel; unlimited guided land tours; and daily onboard entertainment, from Broadway-caliber performances to stimulating lectures with in-house historians.

Beyond the Mississippi and adjacent rivers, AQV hosts voyages along the Columbia & Snake Rivers in the Pacific Northwest; the Great Lakes; Mexico & Costa Rica; Canada & New England; Alaska & British Columbia; and more. The American Queen Voyages brand enables guests to experience all its expansive opportunities for discovery of North American under one umbrella. Discovery runs deep for guests, connected by AQV whether river, lakes and oceans or expedition cruising.

For imagery of American Queen Voyage vessels and experiences, click here.

About American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages™, the leader in close-to-home encounter travel, offers the most varied and comprehensive portfolio of North American itineraries and experiences, comprised of American Queen Voyages Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition. Visit www.AQVoyages.com.

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Hornblower Group's corporate businesses are comprised of three premier experience divisions: American Queen Voyages®, its overnight cruising division; City Experiences, its land and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services; and Journey Beyond, Australia's leading experiential travel group. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours, food tours and excursions), overnight experiences (cruises and railways) and ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers 114 countries and territories, 125 U.S. cities and serves more than 30 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Adelaide, Australia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. For more information visit hornblowercorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Queen Voyages