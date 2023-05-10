ANNOUNCING THE 2023 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS

Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

20 of the Nation's Most Talented Artists, All YoungArts Award Winners,
Receive High Honor Bestowed by the President of the United States

MIAMI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts congratulates the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgement to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below) who are YoungArts award winners and were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts must be YoungArts award winners. Applications for the 2024 YoungArts competition will open on June 6, 2023 at youngarts.org/competition.

The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts
The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts(PRNewswire)

Clive Chang, President of YoungArts, said, "The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts represent the next generation of storytellers and changemakers in our country, exemplifying both academic excellence and artistic ingenuity spanning the visual, literary, and performing arts. YoungArts is incredibly proud to celebrate these young artists today and to amplify their unique voices as they grow to become our nation's most influential cultural ambassadors."

"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds."

The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are:
*Interviews can be facilitated, and images are available upon request.

Name

Hometown City, State

School

YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline

Fallon Dern

Studio City, CA

Harvard-Westlake School

Film, 2023

Zoe Dorado

Castro Valley, CA

Castro Valley High School

Writing, 2023

Raisa Effress

Studio City, CA

Harvard-Westlake School

Photography, 2022

Zakiriya Gladney

Tucson, AZ

University High School

Photography, 2023

Georgia Greene

Shelby, NC

Cleveland Innovation Academy

Dance, 2023

Vibha Janakiraman

West Chester, PA

PA Leadership Charter School

Classical Music, 2022

Mira Kim

Alexandria, VA

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Classical Music, 2023

Katherine Liu

Wellesley, MA

Wellesley High School

Classical Music, 2022

Alejandro Lombard

Studio City, CA

Harvard-Westlake School

Film, 2023

Miranda Lu

San Jose, CA

Leland High School

Visual Arts, 2023

Khalil Mcknight

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts

Visual Arts, 2023

Lauren Mei

Santa Ana, CA

Orange County School of the Arts

Theater, 2022

Zariyah Perry

Dallas, TX

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Theater, 2023

George Porteous

New York, NY

Dalton School

Theater, 2023

Sophia Rabin

Newport Beach, CA

Corona Del Mar High School

Voice, 2023

Cassidy Reigel

Baltimore, MD

Baltimore School of the Arts

Dance, 2023

Christopher Shin

Cherry Hill, NJ

Cherry Hill High School East

Classical Music, 2023

Gavin Trotmore

Berkeley, CA

Berkeley High School

Design Arts, 2023

Cole Willis

Dallas, TX

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Film, 2023

Bayan Yunis

Fort Wayne, IN

Carroll High School

Photography, 2023

Media Contact:
Sara Ory
Polskin Arts
sara.ory@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-2023-us-presidential-scholars-in-the-arts-301821042.html

SOURCE YoungArts

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.