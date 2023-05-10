Lennox to Donate Residential HVAC Units to Local Community Heroes, Nominations Now Open

Residents in U.S. and Canada are encouraged to nominate deserving local community members to receive essential heating or cooling equipment and installations at no cost as part of Lennox' annual Feel The Love program.

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox is welcoming nominations for its annual Feel The Love program now until August 31. For the 14th year in a row, Lennox is partnering with its residential dealer network to recognize deserving community heroes in the U.S. and Canada by donating heating or cooling equipment and installation free of charge. To nominate a member of your community, visit FeelTheLove.com.

Lennox encourages individuals and local organizations to nominate deserving families, neighbors and community heroes in need of a safer, more comfortable home. Past nominees include community figures such as teachers, firefighters, medical staff and volunteers; families facing hard times; veterans; senior citizens living in older homes; and people impacted by natural disasters.

"After a fatal car accident, I was not able to work for over two years. In addition, we lost our son in the midst of it all," said Wayne and Janet Haarstad, former recipients of Lennox' Feel The Love. "My family was chosen to be the recipients of a furnace from the Feel The Love program in October 2022, in partnership with Kles Air in Lacombe, Alberta, Canada. Not only was a furnace provided but an AC unit as well. I can't describe the emotions that we felt from the kind actions from this wonderful company and the people you work with."

Indoor air quality is an important consideration for homeowners, with 82% of homeowners saying they prioritize good air quality in their homes more now compared to a year ago.1 Lennox believes that everyone should be comfortable in their own home, starting with the air they breathe.

The new high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment donated through Feel The Love will not only have the immediate benefit of comfort, but will also have a long-term impact on the environment and energy bills, as recipients' energy usage can be reduced by approximately 30% to 40%.

"We are proud to support the health and comfort of the unsung heroes who put others first and make a difference in their communities," said Gary Bedard, EVP & President at Lennox Residential Business segment. "Through our Feel The Love program, we remain committed to making clean, comfortable air accessible to all."

The Feel The Love program is made possible through the continued partnership and collaboration of the Lennox dealer network across North America. Since Feel The Love was founded in 2009, the program has installed more than 2,000 heating and cooling systems at no-charge to homeowners in need. Feel The Love participating dealers generously install the units free of charge, and every unit donated by Lennox comes complete with the option of industry-leading labor coverage through Lennox' Warranty Your Way™ offering.2

Selected recipients will receive brand new heating or cooling equipment during this year's Feel The Love Installation Week, taking place October 7-14, 2023.

Stay up to date on the Feel The Love program by following along with @LennoxFeelTheLove on Facebook.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

The Lennox Residential business has served homeowners as a trusted home comfort solutions and energy-efficiency innovator since 1895. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, Lennox' industry leading product design has been recognized with more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient certifications. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com.

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

