MomMed Launches "Caring for Mom, Empowering Families" Event with Focus on Giving Back

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading maternal and baby industry brand, MomMed, has announced its largest event of the first half of the year, themed "Caring for Mom, Empowering Families", which will take place from May 1st to 14th. This event is dedicated to celebrating motherhood, raising awareness of the challenges and joys of motherhood, and creating a supportive and understanding community for mothers everywhere.

"We take great pride in providing innovative products that make the lives of mothers and babies easier, more comfortable, and more enjoyable. At MomMed, we believe in the strength and independence of women, and we also strive to help women in need as much as possible. This is why we value charity event and all activities that have social significance. We want to show our appreciation for the incredible job that mothers do every day," said Alex, founder of MomMed. "Our ultimate goal is to promote awareness of the challenges and joys of motherhood and create a more supportive and empathetic global community for mothers worldwide."

Join MomMed in Celebrating Motherhood with Charity Event and Product Promotions (PRNewswire)

The event will consist of two parts. The first part is a video challenge called "Breastfeeding Reality with MomMed," scheduled to run from May 3rd to 14th. This challenge will primarily be featured on TikTok and Instagram, encouraging mothers to share short video clips of breastfeeding or pumping at different times and in various locations to show the real-life challenges of breastfeeding and parenting. The objective is to increase public understanding and awareness of the hardships of breastfeeding, draw social attention to mothers, and connect with them.

MomMed always has a strong commitment to public welfare and is dedicated to supporting mothers in need within the community. As part of this mission, for every ten individuals who participate in the video challenge, a MomMed breast pump will be donated to a breastfeeding organization or charitable ministry. Moreover, the top three winners of this challenge will receive a special gift package consisting of all MomMed products, including its upcoming new product to be launched later this year.

In addition to the video challenge, MomMed will be launching a new product, the pink version of its best-selling S21 Wearable Breast Pump. During the celebration, MomMed will be offering discounts on its other products as well. From May 1st to 14th, customers can enjoy up to $30 off on MomMed breast pumps. This promotion will be available on both Amazon and MomMed's official website, making it the biggest promotion for MomMed's breast pumps since their release.

MomMed's this event offers a unique opportunity for more people to gain insights into the daily life of mothers and to connect with a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for supporting motherhood. By participating in the TikTok video challenge and taking advantage of MomMed's product discounts, participants can show their support and help raise awareness of the value of motherhood.

About MomMed

MomMed is a baby and maternity brand dedicated to providing helpful products and fostering a loving, caring, and supportive community. Its notable products are the test strips series and wearable breast pumps for women, as well as baby scales for babies. Whether you are a new mom or an experienced one, MomMed understands the challenges and joys of motherhood, and strives to provide you with the support and resources you need to make the most of this special time in your life.

For more information, please visit: https://mommed.com/

PR CONTACT: mommedofficial@gmail.com

