Nuclear Renaissance Short Film Shines Light on the Future of the Uranium Market

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The adoption of nuclear energy is accelerating and the uranium market is approaching a crucial inflection point, according to a new short film produced by The Oregon Group. Featuring commentary from uranium producers, developers, and one of North America's foremost nuclear utility experts, the short film entitled "The Nuclear Renaissance" examines the expansion of nuclear energy and delves into the uranium market's unique fundamentals.

Despite the global reactor build that is gaining pace, uranium supply remains ill-equipped for the expected rise in demand. Purchasing from nuclear utilities and investors over the last two years has led to price rises, but insiders have made it clear that dramatically higher prices are needed to incentivize new production.

The Nuclear Renaissance includes exclusive interviews with Mark Chalmers, CEO of Energy Fuels, the largest US uranium producer; Phil Williams, CEO of Consolidated Uranium, which owns a portfolio of permitted, past producing uranium mines; and Ross McElroy, CEO of Fission Uranium, which is developing an advanced, high-grade uranium mine and mill project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Also featured is Tracy Primeau, director of Ontario Power Generation, one of the largest, most diverse, low-cost clean power generators in North America.

The rise of green technology, the transition to clean energy, and the arrival of commercialized small modular reactor technology, is expected to drive nuclear energy growth for years to come. Such growth looks set to benefit a range of uranium players including producers such as Kazatopmprom and Cameco, ETFs like Sprott Uranium Miners, Global X, and the Sprott Physical Uranium Fund, and also advanced development plays, such as NexGen Energy, Fission Uranium and near-term producer, Consolidated Uranium.

To learn more about the uranium market, key trends, and players, you can watch The Oregon Group's new featurette by visiting our dedicated website section.

