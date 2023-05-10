Organizations can increase employee engagement and productivity by helping employees achieve flow state, according to new McLean & Company research

Flow state is the mental state of being fully immersed in an activity, where everything else beyond the immediate task seems to disappear. The HR firm says that enabling this state can lead to improved organizational outcomes, such as employee engagement and productivity.

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Amid an unpredictable labor and economic landscape, organizations are being faced with difficult decisions regarding labor cuts while simultaneously struggling to fill roles across a variety of industries. The current situation means the employees they do have need to be engaged, present, and high performing. One way to achieve this level of productivity and engagement is by enabling "flow state" for employees. However, HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company cautions that an organization cannot fabricate a flow state out of components. Instead, it needs to establish a pattern of behaviors and work triggers that can influence and stimulate individuals and teams to experience a flow state. The challenge is that organizations often struggle to create a flow-conducive workplace environment.

In response to the challenges being faced by organizations in the current climate, McLean & Company has published its newest industry resource, Flow State: A Gateway to Engagement, Performance, and Productivity. The research was designed to assist HR and organizational leaders in their efforts to improve employee engagement, productivity, and performance via flow state enablement.

"Colloquially referred to as being 'in the zone,' a flow state can be experienced by individuals or even teams when they share a mutual commitment, purpose, and common goal," says Janet Clarey, principal director of HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "However, it's important to remember that while everyone has the potential to achieve a flow state, not all people achieve flow in the same way. Employees who are neurodivergent, for example, may find it easier or harder to reach and maintain a flow state. What works for one person may not work for another, but organizations can employ certain tactics to support flow state across their workforce."

In the firm's latest industry resource, three categories of triggers for flow state are outlined: psychological, environmental, and social. These triggers can guide employees into the four-phase flow state cycle, ultimately leading to improved creativity and innovation, employee engagement, learning and performance, and productivity.

More information about the three categories of flow state triggers are as follows:

Psychological triggers – These triggers are internal and help an individual draw their attention to the present moment and prolong their focus on the current task. Some examples of psychological triggers include intensely focused attention, clear goals, timely feedback, and a balance between the challenge at hand and the skills possessed by the individual. Environmental triggers – These triggers are external and include physical surroundings. They can be manipulated to increase the probability of employees entering a flow state and prolong the amount of time spent in this state. Environmental trigger examples include high consequences, rich environments, and deep embodiment. Social triggers – These triggers are especially important in a group setting when multiple individuals are trying to get into a flow state as a team. Social triggers can enhance team harmony and cohesiveness and include complete concentration, clear and shared goals, open communication, familiarity, equal participation and skill level, sense of control, and active listening.

McLean & Company's research shows that all triggers do not need to be experienced at once for flow to occur. Certain triggers may also be more influential than others depending on the task and individual or team involved, and others require practice. Leveraging a combination of triggers across the psychological, environmental, and social categories can enable a more flow-conducive workplace and increase the likelihood of employees being able to achieve flow. When activated correctly, the above triggers can enable the four-phase flow state cycle, outlined below:

Struggle phase – The first phase of the flow cycle is where tension and frustration are experienced as the immediate task is tackled. The struggle phase isn't necessarily a struggle to carry out the actions needed, but rather a struggle to become focused and immersed in the task itself. Release phase – Phase two occurs when one accepts the task but steps away from the challenge before moving into a flow state. The individual or team may feel as though they've hit a wall, demonstrated by feelings of frustration. This feeling indicates that it's time to step back and take a break before revisiting the task, ideally revitalized by the time away. Flow phase – The third phase is when flow is experienced and where the task is either completed or progress is made. Flow is achieved when the individual or team returns to the task, and those in this phase are not yet aware that they are in flow as they shift from conscious to unconscious processing. Recovery phase – The fourth and final phase of the flow cycle is when individuals or teams realize they were just in flow and feel a sense of accomplishment as they step away from the task. They have exited flow and return to conscious processing. They must recover to properly retain the skills or knowledge acquired from the actions carried out while in flow.

McLean & Company cautions HR and organizational leaders that successfully moving through phase one does not guarantee flow will be achieved. Individuals and teams can get stuck during phase one or two and may be unable to enter flow as a result. For example, they may be impeded by a lack of the required tools, resources, skills, or time for the task, by attempting to multitask and complete too much at once, by giving up when frustration is experienced, or by taking a break that results in distraction instead of a refreshed return to the task at hand. As such, working to provide as many positive triggers as possible within the workplace culture and environment is critical to flow state success.

Equally as important to achieving and maintaining a flow state is a culture of psychological safety, which plays a strong role in the trust and "fall forward" mentality, which is vital in producing flow. For more information and insights on creating a culture of psychological safety, download the firm's recent resource, Introduction to Psychological Safety for HR.

For full access to McLean & Company's in-depth analysis of and guidance on enabling flow state within an organization's employees and teams, leaders can download Flow State: A Gateway to Engagement, Performance, and Productivity.

For additional research and support, visit mcleanco.com/services or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access contact pr@mcleanco.com.

Flow state is the mental state of being fully immersed in an activity, where everything else beyond the immediate task seems to disappear. Three categories of triggers – psychological, environmental, and social – impact the four phases of flow and can ultimately lead to improved employee outcomes, such as engagement and productivity. (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

McLean & Company Logo (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McLean & Company