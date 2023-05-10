Outreach Announces New Integration with HubSpot

HubSpot CRM Platform Customers Can Now Harness Power of the Outreach Sales Execution Platform to Create and Close More Pipeline

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced that customers can now seamlessly integrate data with the HubSpot CRM platform. Powered by HubSpot Operations Hub, the integration allows mutual customers to efficiently prospect, manage and close deals, in Outreach as it syncs Accounts, Contacts, Opportunities, and Activities between Outreach and HubSpot.

By using Outreach's mutual success plans, sellers can improve win rates by 13%.

"This integration brings the power of the Outreach Sales Execution Platform to customers using the HubSpot CRM platform," said Prasad Raje, Chief Product Officer at Outreach. "Sales teams are now empowered with seamless workflows to more effectively create pipeline and bring conversation intelligence to all their sales conversations."

The Outreach integration with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform, enables sales teams to easily customize which data is shared between platforms to quickly sync the exact information wanted. This data transfer enables sales teams to curate accurate and up-to-date customer information, enabling them to focus on selling rather than manually entering, tracking, and cleaning data.

With Outreach, sellers can continue to move their buyers through the sales cycle beyond sales engagement with a mutual success plan . These mutual success plans, which contain insights from Kaia, Outreach's AI-powered virtual assistant and leverage the rich insights coming from the HubSpot integration, help reps manage and close deals faster by establishing trust and alignment with the buyers. Additionally, the data from Kaia that lives within these mutual success plans, allows leaders to operationalize their sales methodology to drive greater consistency, predictability, and collaboration across every deal. In fact, by using Outreach's mutual success plans, sellers can improve win rates by 13%.

"We're excited to integrate with Outreach to provide a single source of data for our customers," said Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "Our customers will be able to harness the power of our CRM data combined with the intelligent insights the Outreach Sales Execution platform generates to inform business decisions. Together, we'll empower our customers to unleash seller productivity across the full sales cycle."

The Outreach Integration with HubSpot is available to customers today. To learn more, visit our integration page .

