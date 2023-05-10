Yiwugo Launched Voting for 2023 Top 10 Vendors Competition to Boost Brand Building

YIWU, China, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. On May 10, the 2023 Yiwugo Top 10 Vendors Competition has officially started the voting process on this year's China Brand Day, with the aim of promoting vendors' business integrity and innovation for high-quality development of the Yiwu market. It adheres to the original intention to assist vendors on the platform in building brand image and showcasing brand strength.

The competition, which has been successfully held for 11 consecutive years, has emerged as an influential brand selection event in the Yiwu market.

"The competition not only provides a business opportunity for us, but also offers us a good chance to show our products and improve them. The selected outstanding business owners will also be recommended to participate in the offline Award Ceremony for Yiwugo Top Ten Vendors, where we can exchange business experience with more merchants," said Wang Jian, the owner of Aishang Daily Necessities Factory.

Fu Jiangyan of Zhangweichao Socks Firm argued, "I am a veteran in the market, doing business here for many years. I have always adhered to the principle of integrity in business." Fu, a die-hard follower of Yiwugo Top 10 Vendors Competition, has run the clothing wholesale business for more than 10 years in the market. Fu's distinctive ethnic style clothing leaves a deep impression on people. Since the launch of the live streaming in Yiwugo, she has achieved great success in live streaming marketing through unremitting efforts. "We must continue to learn in order to adapt to market changes," Fu declared. In recent years, with the support of Yiwugo, Fu not only managed to gain success in her own business, but also took the initiative to help other vendors expand their markets and sales channels. She has built a name for herself to many buyers at home and abroad, making Zhangweichao Socks and herself a preferred choice for customers when making purchases. Fu has turned her small business into a big success, attracting customers from the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

While helping vendors, on the one hand, Yiwugo also recommends excellent merchants and goods to buyers through the selection activity. On the other hand, it helps promote competition and cooperation among businesses and further facilitates the development of the platform.

Yiwugo always regards the brand building of vendors on the platform as an important means to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of industries and to boost the competitiveness of product channels. It makes relentless efforts to help enterprises grow better and stronger with enhanced brand quality and internal motivation. To promote high-end brands, Yiwugo has cultivated a group of influential and competitive well-known enterprise brands. By investing in brand building, it helps promote the high-quality development of the economy. By more accurately understanding consumers and targeting the market, it is conducive to building a sustainable development path.

The voting for 2023 Top 10 Vendors Competition will last from May 10, 2023 to 24:00 on December 31, 2023. Unlike last year's event, more emphasis will be placed on comprehensive transaction volume in this year's competition. The top 10 shops with the most votes will be ranked in the first tier, and the ranking will extend to the 20th tier, with all shops beyond the 20th tier ranked as 21st. In addition to selecting the annual "Top 10 Vendors", the competition will also feature 10 "Leading Vendors", as well as 90 "Model Vendors" and 120 "Elite Vendors" in various sections of the market. A total of 230 awards will be set up. The enterprise that ultimately wins the first place in the Top 10 Vendors Competition will receive a reward of 10,000 yuan, the second place 8,000 yuan, the third place 6,000 yuan, and the remaining top 10 vendors 5,000 yuan each. All "Model Vendors" and "Elite Vendors" will receive rewards of 3,000 yuan and 2,000 yuan, respectively. The results of the competition will be announced after New Year's Day in 2024, and the award ceremony is expected to be held in mid-January. All award-winning vendors will appear at the award ceremony next year, so stay tuned.

