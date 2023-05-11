AvantGuard Secures $2.85 Million in Oversubscribed Seed Round Funding to Accelerate Research and Development

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard, a fast-growing company in the antimicrobial industry, announced today the successful completion of its seed funding round, raising $2.85 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the development and expansion of its innovative antimicrobial chemistries, as well as to hire additional scientists to further develop the product and expand the company's global reach.

The round included new investments from Blue Ledge Capital, as well as follow-on investments from SOSV, LaunchNY, and Red Bear Angels, a consortium of prominent investors with a proven track record.

AvantGuard's innovative chemistries offer unique solutions that manage surfaces and provide long-term protection against viruses, bacteria, fungi, and mold. Its cutting-edge technology has already gained the company recognition in the industry, and with the completion of their seed funding round, they are poised for a bright future in the space, furthering the advancement of long-lasting pathogen-fighting solutions worldwide.

"Supporting AvantGuard's mission and innovative solutions for managing surfaces and providing long-term protection against dangerous pathogens in areas such as hospitals, food production, cruise ships, and lodging was a no brainer," said Andy Roche, Founder of Blue Ledge Capital. "AvantGuard's unique approach to antimicrobial chemistries has already gained them recognition, and we're confident in their potential to revolutionize the industry. We look forward to partnering with the AvantGuard team as they continue to develop their technology and expand their global reach."

Following this new fundraise, AvantGuard is planning to expand research and development, hire more scientists, and further develop products to accelerate the company's mission of revolutionizing the antimicrobial industry. Using these funds and over $7.5 million in grants funding, AvantGuard aims to offer innovative solutions that ensure continuous protection against dangerous pathogens, promoting a healthier and safer world.

"We're thrilled to have secured such a significant investment that enables us to bring our innovative chemistries to market and scale at a more rapid pace," said Ted Eveleth, CEO. "Our team consists of world-class scientists who are dedicated to solving some of the biggest challenges in the antimicrobial industry. We're excited to have the support of our investors who share our vision and have vested their trust in our expertise."

To learn more about AvantGuard and its initiatives, please visit https://www.avantguardinc.com/

ABOUT AVANTGUARD:

AvantGuard is a chemistry-based technology and product company creating innovative solutions that provide long-term protection against viruses, bacteria, and fungi/mold, in a wide variety of applications. The company's unique proprietary combinations of specialty molecules and polymers are customized to provide prolonged antimicrobial efficacy to a wide range of surfaces and materials. AvantGuard's unique solutions can not only protect against pathogens for weeks or months, but also make surfaces easier to clean, resist adhesion, prevent fouling, and inhibit the formation of biofilms.

