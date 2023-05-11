Ironhack and eMerge Americas Announce Community Impact Scholarship in partnership with the Miami Marlins

The $200,000 scholarship fund will provide financial assistance to South Florida Residents interested in pursuing careers in tech

MIAMI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironhack, a global tech school offering immersive bootcamps in Web Development, UX/UI Design, and Data Analytics, and eMerge Americas, the premier technology conference transforming Miami into a global tech hub, have announced a joint Community Impact Scholarship program in partnership with the Miami Marlins to help South Florida residents start careers in tech. The scholarship will provide $200,000 in partial scholarships to cover a portion of the cost of Ironhack's bootcamps.

eMerge and IronHack (PRNewswire)

Ironhack and eMerge Americas Announce Community Impact Scholarship

The scholarship is open to residents of South Florida who are looking to transition to a tech career. The goal of the scholarship is to make technology education more accessible to underrepresented communities and increase diversity in the tech industry.

Partial scholarships ranging from $2,500-$6,500 will be awarded to those who are at least 18 years of age and pass the scholarship process. Applications for the Community Impact Scholarship are now open and will close on May 15, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on https://www2.ironhack.com/emerge2023 .

Cohorts are available starting in May for in-person and remote courses. Applicants can choose between courses offered in Web Development, UX/UI Design and Data Analytics. Ironhack's bootcamps are taught by experts in their fields and are designed around what employers are looking for in technology professionals. The real-world approach includes numerous projects so students can demonstrate their expertise with proven, real-world skills.

eMerge Americas is committed to transforming Miami into a global tech hub through fostering the growth and development of our own homegrown talent pipelines so that they can take advantage of all the opportunities that our ecosystem has to offer. Our partnership and scholarship fund with Ironhack is focused on helping developers in Miami access the necessary skills and resources in order to compete and secure new high-skilled and well-paying tech jobs in South Florida and beyond." - Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas.

"eMerge has been a crucial component to the growth of Florida over the years. Partnering with eMerge allows us to make sure we're empowering diverse talent in our local communities with future-proof careers in tech and making sure everyone can benefit from this movement." - Ariel Quinones, Ironhack Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"Beyond applying new technology to enhance our fan experience, we are thrilled to welcome Ironhack to loanDepot park and look forward to fueling the next generation of technology talent in our region and offering access to build career-changing skills." -Caroline O'Connor, Marlins President of Business Operations.

Accessible and equitable tech education is integral for the future of workforce development. As companies continue to relocate to Florida, eMerge Americas and Ironhack's scholarship initiative aims to connect local talent with the necessary credentials to secure tech jobs and make high-skilled career opportunities available to all.

About Ironhack

Ironhack is a global tech school, changing lives and helping our 10,000+ alumni launch tech careers they love since 2013. Learn Web Development, Data Analytics, UX/UI Design, and Cybersecurity from one of our 10 campuses or remotely from anywhere in the world. We offer education that works for you, both full-time and part-time. With our global hiring partners including Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, startups and agencies, we teach you the most in-demand skills and help you shape your future.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. Visit www.emergeamericas.com for more information.

About Miami Marlins:

The Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball combine the tradition of America's pastime with the energy and excitement of South Florida. As an organization that lives through its values, the two-time World Series Champion Marlins are dedicated to building sustained success on and off the field as a world-class entertainment venture, while making a positive impact on our community. The Marlins play their home games at loanDepot park, one of South Florida's jewel venues and an entertainment destination serving as host to best-in- class local, national and international events each year. The state-of-the-art facility is LEED Gold Certified and WELL Certified.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMerge Americas