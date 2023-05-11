Provident Healthcare Partners Honored with Two Awards at the 5th Annual USA M&A Atlas Awards

BOSTON and NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") was the recipient of two awards at the 5h Annual USA M&A Atlas Awards, which took place on April 27 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

(PRNewswire)

We are honored to be recognized once again as Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year.

Provident was honored as Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year. In addition, Provident won in the category of Healthcare Deal of the Year for representing Delaware Center for Digestive Care ("DCDC") in its partnership with US Digestive Health ("USDH"), backed by Amulet Capital.

The firm has emerged as one of the most respected healthcare investment banking firms in the country through best-in-class strategic advisory and an unequivocal focus on its clients.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year. Our team takes a collaborative approach to consistently utilize our expertise and experience during the transaction process. As we enter our twenty-fifth year in business, we are proud to be recognized for our unwavering commitment on behalf of the clients that we represent," stated Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident.

"We would like to thank the Global M&A Network for our recognition in representing the wonderful physician group at DCDC. This was a significant transaction in the gastroenterology market, immediately putting USDH as market leader in Delaware and was highly complementary to their existing platform in the Pennsylvania market. Congratulations to all," commented Kevin Palamara, Managing Director at Provident.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is one of the leading investment banking firms specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare service companies. The firm has a thorough knowledge of market sectors and specialties, and unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process. Provident uncovers value and opportunities that others often overlook to create transaction premiums for its clients. For additional information on Provident, please visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces the M&A Atlas Awards™® for mergers, acquisitions, turnaround and alternative investor communities. Winning the M&A Atlas Awards equates to achieving the "Gold Standard of Performance" seal of endorsement, validating excellence, and preeminent status in the local, and global markets since the winners are selected on "deals criteria," firm expertise and team leadership merits. For additional information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

(877) 742-9800

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC