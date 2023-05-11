Spend the Day Celebrating Mom with Delicious, Hassle-Free Recipes from Beef. It's What's For Dinner

The beef experts share three Mother's Day recipes that the kids can help prepare.

DENVER, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms always appreciate a Mother's Day card or gift, but a meal she doesn't have to cook is even better! This Mother's Day, celebrate mom by letting her relax while the rest of the family has fun preparing a delicious, homemade meal in her honor. Not sure what to make? The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has you covered with beefy recipes that are sure to impress mom and are easy enough for the kids to get involved, too.

(PRNewsfoto/NCBA) (PRNewswire)

Have the kids start getting the baking tray ready as you plan to surprise mom with Mexican Beef Sausage Cornbread Muffins. This recipe is a great tasting and versatile breakfast, brunch or snack option that only takes 30 minutes to make. And with only five ingredients needed, the recipe is simple enough for the entire family to have fun with the baking process.

Another way to impress mom on her special day is with this gorgeous looking, and equally tasty, Brunch Beef Strata. Made with ground beef, mushrooms and onions, this recipe is a true crowd pleaser if you plan on a larger family gathering for Mother's Day brunch. As a bonus, you can assemble this entire Brunch Beef Strata the night before and then it's as simple as heating the oven and pulling it out of the refrigerator Mother's Day morning. Prepping the night before leaves you plenty of time for a morning of relaxing with mom while your masterpiece is cooking. This recipe is also great for customizing with any other vegetables mom, or the kids want to add to make it a true family cooking effort that mom will cherish.

You can really show off your cooking skills and impress mom on Mother's Day with this amazing Beef and Veggie Frittata. This brunch option is loaded with ground beef, red potatoes, eggs, tomato and fresh basil – and is easy to prepare, but will truly wow mom. The frittata takes less than an hour to cook and is chock-full of protein and added nutritional value from the variety of vegetables in the recipe.

For these and more recipes fitting for mom's special day, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact:

Greg Cornelius

gcornelius@beef.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff