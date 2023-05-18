Orbbec Launches UniXR Depth™: The Seamless Solution for XR Content Display with RGB-D Depth Cameras

UniXR Depth™ enables immersive 3D content display on various devices without additional processing by converting RGB-D data streams into XR-ready stereoscopic images

TROY, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading provider of 3D visual perception technology solutions, is thrilled to introduce UniXR Depth™ at AWE USA 2023. This groundbreaking solution transforms the way we create and consume virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) content by seamlessly integrating 3D content into various devices, eliminating the need for additional processing.

The surging demand for immersive and high-quality content in the rapidly growing VR/AR/MR industry requires efficient and robust solutions. UniXR Depth™ rises to the challenge by effortlessly converting RGB-D data streams from any depth camera into XR-ready stereoscopic image pairs. Its versatility extends across multiple platforms, including PCs, FPGAs, ASICs, embedded edge computing systems and cloud computing servers.

"Our new technology unlocks endless possibilities across industries," said David Chen, CTO and co-founder of Orbbec. "We have always aimed to push the boundaries of VR/AR/MR, and by simplifying the process and making it more accessible, we strive to foster innovation and drive the industry forward."

Orbbec UniXR Depth™ revolutionizes sectors such as entertainment, gaming, healthcare, real estate, education, retail and sports training. In the entertainment sector, it enables the creation of stunning 3D visual effects and cost-efficient AR/VR/MR content for film and television. Gamers will experience a seamless transition between VR, AR and MR with virtual content blending seamlessly with the real world.

This revolutionary technology also enhances the healthcare industry by offering realistic 3D live stream views for remote surgery, surgical training and revolutionizing remote physical therapy. Therapists can offer real-time feedback, significantly enhancing the effectiveness of remote therapy sessions. Furthermore, UniXR Depth™ empowers coaches and athletes to analyze performance in 3D, uncovering new insights and enabling remote training and coaching opportunities.

Attendees at AWE USA 2023 will have an exclusive opportunity to witness the capabilities of UniXR Depth™ firsthand, immersing themselves in captivating, processed images and real-time 3D experiences showcased at the expo.

Since its inception in 2013, Orbbec has spearheaded 3D sensing and computer vision, consistently delivering innovative solutions. From designing silicon chips and patented structured light patterns to creating 3D cameras with unparalleled accuracy, range, resolution and responsiveness at unbeatable prices, Orbbec has solidified its position as a leading innovator in the 3D vision space.

For more information about Orbbec and its revolutionary UniXR Depth™, visit Booth #1242 at AWE USA in Santa Clara, California from May 31 to June 2, or contact us through our website.

About Orbbec

Orbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the 3D world, create a full-stack platform for industry solution developers and build smart products with industry-leading performance and value. To learn more about Orbbec, visit us at orbbec3d.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

