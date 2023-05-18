The Paley Center for Media Announces Free Admission Weekend June 10 & 11

It's a jam-packed June at Paley with the hottest in gaming with a PaleyGX Tournament featuring Fortnite and a Minecraft Build Challenge, a celebration of PRIDE with an immersive exhibit featuring the 25th anniversary of Will & Grace, classic screenings of Triple Crown Winner Secretariat's iconic races and classic NBA games from the Paley Archive, and an Exclusive Salute to the third season of Apple TV+'s The Snoopy Show with a photo op and character meet & greet with Snoopy.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned cultural institution The Paley Center for Media today announced a Free Weekend of activities for everyone who visits The Paley Museum on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. The Paley Museum will showcase some of the biggest and best activities from the areas of media, sports, gaming, and entertainment, including the hottest in video games in its state-of-the-art PaleyGX Gaming & VR Studio with a PaleyGX Tournament featuring Fortnite and a Minecraft Build Challenge; a celebration of Apple TV+'s beloved animated series The Snoopy Show with special screenings and photo opportunities; and an immersive exhibit salute to the 25th anniversary of Will & Grace, a centerpiece of Paley's Pride celebration. Also featured are special screenings from the Paley Archive, including the extraordinary races of thoroughbred Secretariat, on the 50th anniversary of his amazing Triple Crown victory, and a curated selection of classic games from the NBA. For more information about all the activities go to paleycenter.org.

"The Paley Center is proud to give back to our community with free museum admission all weekend, and we look forward to giving guests the chance to enjoy all The Paley Museum has to offer," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "We are thrilled to bring friends and families together for a fun-filled weekend of entertainment. There is something for everyone at Paley and this weekend is the perfect way to enjoy all the Museum's vast offerings."

Paley Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Will & Grace

Paley Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Will & Grace is a must-see exhibition in honor of the show's milestone anniversary and is a part of Paley's annual tribute to Pride. The exhibit will highlight social-media friendly interactive installations including Café Jacques and iconic set pieces, props, and costumes. As part of the celebration, the Paley Center will also offer Will & Grace trivia, screenings of classic episodes, and arts and crafts for the entire family.

Paley Celebrates the Snoopy Show

Additionally, The Paley Museum will host a celebration of Apple TV+'s beloved animated series The Snoopy Show kicking off with a special screening of the brand-new third season in the Bennack Theater on Saturday, June 10 from 12:30 – 3:30 pm ET. Visitors can also take photos with Snoopy, and take home a special commemorative Snoopy souvenir, while supplies last.

Inspired by the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, dive into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who's joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is directed by Rob Boutilier (Snoopy in Space, Kid vs. Kat), and executive produced by Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff.

Screenings of the first two episodes of The Snoopy Show season three in the Bennack Theater:

12:30 – 1:15 pm ET

1:30 – 2:15 pm ET

2:30 – 3:15 pm ET

Snoopy Photo Opportunities:

1 – 1:30 pm ET

2 – 2:30 pm ET

3 – 3:30 pm ET

Paley Celebrates the Ultimate Gaming Experience

During the weekend, PaleyGX is an exciting destination for gamers and families that features the hottest new video games geared towards all age levels, for both casual and avid gamers, across multiple platforms. In PaleyGX, gamers can play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, high-performance gaming PCS, Meta Quest 2, and PlayStation VR2 headsets all in one place.

The Paley Museum's Free Weekend will also feature the PaleyGX Minecraft Build Challenge and a PGX tournament featuring Fortnite, perfect for all gamers, as well as the hottest video games.

Tournament Schedule

Saturday, June 10 Sign-ups begin at 1:30 pm ET

Sunday, June 11 Sign-ups begin at 1:45 pm ET



The 50th Anniversary of Triple Crown Winner Secretariat

Paley will honor the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown victory by reliving the legendary moments of all three races on the big screen. Guests can immerse themselves in the moments of "Big Red's" landmark triumph and historic journey to the Triple Crown.

2:35 pm ET The 1973 Kentucky Derby

3:35 pm ET The 1973 Preakness Stakes

4:35 pm ET The 1973 Belmont Stakes

Paley Celebrates the NBA with a Salute to Its Seventy-Five Greatest Players

In celebration of the 2023 NBA Finals, sports fans will also have a chance to enjoy basketball at its best from the Paley Archive in the library. A Salute to NBA's Seventy-Five Greatest Players, is a curated selection of NBA games and profiles capturing many of the NBA greats in action, including the thrilling artistry of Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and many other legends.

Admission

Tickets are free for all guests this weekend. Advance ticketing is encouraged but not required. It's a jam-packed weekend of classic and contemporary fun with something for everyone. For more information about all the activities go to paleycenter.org.

The Paley Center's Membership offers free admission to The Paley Museum in New York City year-round; exclusive ticket presale and discounts to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE; conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org/membership.

Location

The Paley Museum

25 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

*This event is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or otherwise associated with, Epic Games, Inc. The information players provide in connection with this event is being provided to event organizer and not to Epic Games, Inc.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

