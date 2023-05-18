TradePMR Announces Dynamic Lineup of Speakers for Annual SYNERGY Conference

The financial advisor event anticipates a record number of attendees with a robust slate of speakers, sponsors, and sessions over three days.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), today announced details for its annual SYNERGY conference, which kicks off in Tampa, Fla., May 31-June 2. The conference marks the first time the company has hosted its annual gathering of RIAs in the Tampa Bay area since expanding its offices outside Gainesville, Fla., in 2020. The SYNERGY23 theme "Accelerate" focuses on insights, services, and solutions designed to propel RIA operations and growth.

"Advisors are facing new competition every day," said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO, TradePMR, "With this year's theme, Accelerate, we wanted to provide advisors with an environment where they are encouraged to learn new tactics and discover resources that could help set their firm apart in an increasingly competitive marketplace. In our opinion, if an RIA wants to grow, they should be at SYNERGY23."

The conference agenda will be jam-packed with sessions from TradePMR team members, growth-minded RIAs, industry vendors, and recognized keynote speakers. Additional supporters of the event include:

TradePMR plans to make good on its initiatives announced at the 2022 conference – including the launch of a new Fusion user experience. Attendees will have access to one-on-one training and a preview of new workflows, integrations, and the advisor learning center. The conference's diverse agenda aims to provide RIAs with valuable insights and information designed to help accelerate their firm's growth.

"Our teams have been tirelessly working to deliver advisors a modern user experience with the latest iteration of Fusion," said Scott Victoria, Chief Operating Officer at TradePMR. "SYNERGY is our favorite week of the year, and 2023 is no exception. We are excited to show advisors what our teams have been working on to help their firms grow. We look forward to hearing their questions, goals, and how TradePMR can better support their needs. We can't wait to show everyone what we've been up to and how we're working to support RIA businesses nationwide."

First Clearing is SYNERGY23 presenting sponsor. The event is also supported by Abbey Capital, AdvisorEngine, Advyzon, ARK Invest, SS&C Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CalSurance Associates, Caribou, CircleBlack, CSS, A Confluence Company, FCI, FP Transitions, FS Investments, Millennium Trust Company, Myriad Advisor Solutions, Next Chapter Lifestyle Advisors, The Oasis Group, Orion, Preferred Capital Securities, Nitrogen, SmartX, SumRidge, Spring Street Solutions, and Wells Fargo Advisors1.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

1 Speakers and sponsors of SYNERGY23 are separate and unaffiliated with TradePMR. Their views may not necessarily reflect those of TradePMR. Sponsorship is not an endorsement of the product and goods offered.

First Clearing is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company

