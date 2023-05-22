Universal Technical Institute Offers Free Skilled Trades Training to High School Juniors

"Summer Ignite" among several programs helping students fund post-secondary education

PHOENIX, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and energy education programs, is bringing its "Summer Ignite" program back to help high school juniors make critical decisions about their post-secondary educational options.

“Summer Ignite” among several programs helping students fund post-secondary education. (PRNewswire)

The free, three-week program is the same introductory technician course taken by new UTI students. Once completed, participating high school students can test to earn course credit that can be applied if they enroll at UTI, lowering their cost of attendance.

"Our free Ignite program introduces a new generation of young students to a UTI education and the fulfilling career opportunities that await in the skilled trades," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "It's critical that we bring programs like this to our campuses, so that we can deliver the trained technicians our employer partners need. But it's also important that we provide prospective students with opportunities to fund their education."

UTI campuses also host high school students for competitions such as Skills USA and the Top Tech Challenge/Auto Tech Challenge, giving them a chance to win tuition grants. A total of over $710,000 in grants was awarded in 2022 through these competitions, which are held on an annual basis. High school seniors are also encouraged to apply for the "American Dream Grant." Participants can earn a grant up to $2,500, with a total of $475,000 available annually to 380 students maximum. Grant awards are based on how students do on a written test containing both academic and technical questions.

"It's encouraging to see growth in these competitions and in our 'Summer Ignite' program as we open students' eyes to the demand for skilled workers," continued Lorenz. "It's promising to see so many motivated, goal-driven young people willing to spend part of their summer taking our classes, learning new skills and getting a jumpstart on a technical education."

Participating campuses and program dates include1:

UTI-Austin (TX): June 26-July 14 ; July 17-August 4

UTI-Avondale (AZ): June 5-June 23

UTI-Bloomfield (NJ): July 17-August 4

UTI-Dallas (TX): June 26-July 14 ; July 17-August 4

UTI-Exton (PA): July 17-August 4

UTI-Lisle (IL): June 5-June 23 ; June 26-July 14

UTI-Long Beach (CA): June 5-June 23 ; June 26-July 14

UTI-Miramar (FL): June 26-July 14

UTI-Orlando (FL): June 5-June 23

UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (CA): June 26-July 14

NASCAR Technical Institute (NC): July 17-August 4

For more information or to register for "Summer Ignite," visit uti.edu/programs/ignite. For a full list of the scholarships and grants available at UTI, visit uti.edu/financial-aid/scholarships-grants.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

1 Locations, dates and times may be subject to change.

Media Contact

Alanna Vitucci

avitucci@uti.edu

480.710.6843

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.