VIP customers order up to four Boeing Business Jets - New deals include BBJ 737 MAX, BBJ 787 Dreamliner and BBJ 777X<br></br>- Boeing's family of efficient business jets offers globe-spanning range and best-in-class economics

GENEVA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced today orders for up to four premium, ultra-long-range Boeing Business Jets (BBJ). The orders to undisclosed VIP customers include two BBJ 787-8s, one BBJ 737-7 jet and an option to purchase a BBJ 777-9. The company shared the 2023 orders at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Switzerland.

"With the right combination of comfort, performance and best-in-class operating economics, the BBJ family offers VIP customers all the features they are looking for in a business jet," said Joe Benson, BBJ president. "Designed on the platforms of Boeing's best-selling commercial airframes, customers recognize the value in operating the most reliable and capable jets in world."

Equipped with the latest innovations and technologies of Boeing's commercial airplanes, the enhanced environmental performance of the BBJ family reduces fuel use compared to previous generations of each aircraft. The jets provide customers with a unique combination of globe-spanning range, efficiency and passenger comfort.

BBJ 737-7: As the longest-range, non-widebody business jet in its class, the BBJ 737 MAX can fly 6,600 nautical miles (12,200 km) nonstop to connect global hubs such as Geneva and Singapore . With enhanced efficiency, the BBJ 737-7 reduces emissions and fuel use while lowering operating costs.

BBJ 787-8: With its visionary composite airframe, the BBJ 787 Dreamliner delivers fuel savings with a range up to 9,945 nautical miles (18,420 km). Along with improved environmental performance, the Dreamliner's lower cabin altitude, increased cabin air humidity and advanced smooth ride technology to counter the effects of turbulence, work together to significantly enhance passenger comfort.

BBJ 777-9: The BBJ 777X is the first business jet capable of connecting any two cities in the world nonstop, flying up to 11,025 nautical miles (20,418 km). Engineering design improvements and innovative new technologies, including a new carbon-fiber composite wing and all-new engines, improve environmental performance. Like the BBJ 787 Dreamliner, the BBJ 777X offers leading-edge cabin comfort technologies.

The best-in-class operating economics of the BBJ family strongly position the jets in the business aviation market. Designed to fly upwards of 4,000 hours per year, BBJs provide far higher reliability and retain more residual value compared to competitors. Supported by Boeing's global network of services, parts and maintenance, the jets can also be serviced globally with customers benefitting from reduced parts and training costs.

With more than 260 jets sold since its founding in 1996, Boeing Business Jets is the industry-leading VIP jet division that brings the best of commercial aviation into the realm of personal air travel. With a wide range of high-performance aircraft, the jets can be uniquely customized for private, business or governmental use. For more information, visit: www.boeing.com/bbj

