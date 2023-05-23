Citrus Advertising demos new data-driven travel marketing tool at IPW 2023

Citrus Traveler's Intelligence™ tool curates robust visitor profiles using 30-plus data points

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrus Advertising, a woman-owned and operated full-service advertising, creative and public relations agency in Texas, is excited to introduce its Citrus Traveler's Intelligence™ tool at the US Travel Association's IPW 2023 this week in San Antonio. Citrus TI™ combines search data and technology to analyze how many people visit destinations and how travelers connect with the industry. Citrus is featuring a real-time Citrus TI™ demo for all IPW 2023 conference attendees. Citrus will establish how the tool can be resourceful to tourism companies seeking real-time sentiment from vacation goers.

Visitors to booth 2261 can try Citrus TI™ and enter to win a $250 Visa gift card drawing. The Citrus team is also hosting its webinar, Winning Search Marketing Through AI Innovation and Intelligence, on Wednesday, May 24, at 10:40 a.m. in the Brand USA Marketplace Hall at MTP Theater A. Anyone interested in the tool who couldn't make it to IPW 2023 can try it online through June 12.

"We are so excited about Citrus TI™. It is changing the way we build strategy using data – it tells us who is traveling, how often they visit, how long they stay, everywhere they travel, how to reach them and how to get them to return," says Citrus owner and CEO Sheila Lemon. "Truly understanding the customer journey and mapping and utilizing real-time data to target the travel decision-makers is how we are utilizing data to drive results for our clients."

Citrus and its tech partners developed Citrus TI™ to use more than 30 data points to support the agency's data-driven client strategies. It provides data beyond simple demographics by curating robust visitor profiles across thousands of psychographic and behavioral segments.

Citrus is a WBENC-certified company highly experienced in top Fortune 500 brand and consumer retail marketing with client experience in multi-unit food, automotive, eyewear, retail, childcare and recruiting. Citrus is bringing its modern, proven marketing approaches to the travel industry. Citrus provides a unique way to engage the consumer, focusing on women travelers who make 85% of all travel decisions.

"Citrus is grounded in the customer experience. The real secret is that we understand how business can connect, maximize and meet the needs of female travelers," said Lemon. "After all, women are making the majority of decisions about where, when and how much is spent on travel."

Citrus Advertising is an independent, certified woman-owned, full-service agency headquartered in Dallas, with offices in Houston, was established in 2018. We are a team of experts grounded in the customer experience, specializing in the retail mindset, offering best-in-class, fully integrated marketing and public relations strategies. We are built for speed, quality and integration to meet the demands of the ever-evolving world. We have a successful track record of brand launches, brand building and brand repositioning with a focus on multi-unit retail for brands such as Caliber, Greater Houston Partnership, P.F. Chang's, Houston Back on Track, and Childcare Network.

