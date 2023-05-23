K&N Renews Emphasis on Family of Brands for Growth in Specific Market Segments

K&N's family of brands, including AEM, Airaid, and Spectre Performance, positions a variety of

products targeted at needs of specific customer segments

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering, the world's leading manufacturer of washable performance air filters and air intake systems, has announced a renewed emphasis on its family of brands that cater to demanding customers across a wide range of vehicle platforms. With multiple specialty brands under its umbrella, K&N offers a vast range of products at various price points to meet the needs of aftermarket consumers, all available to enthusiasts around the world.

K&N Engineering - the world leader in washable air filtration since 1969 Logo (PRNewswire)

The manufacturer's flagship brand, K&N, has been innovating high-performance aftermarket filtration for over fifty years and offers the largest range of custom-engineered products for most consumers. K&N's product line offerings include air filters, intakes, oil filters, accessories, and more. As the industry leader and inventor of washable cotton filter technology, K&N is the go-to brand for enthusiast consumers seeking premium, top-of-the-line performance products. K&N also boasts more intake system applications than any other manufacturer, as well as more 50-state legal intakes, all offering a guaranteed increase in horsepower. K&N has recently announced the opening of its Grand Prairie, Texas facility that supports the expansion into washable HVAC air filtration for home, commercial, industrial and data center markets.

AEM, K&N's brand focusing on sport compact cars, serves import, European, and tuner vehicles with an energetic and knowledgeable customer base. The brand focuses on intakes as the core of its product offering, but also offers intercoolers, charge pipes, exhaust, strut bars, and air filters featuring the famous AEM Dryflow filter media. AEM is committed to authenticity and individuality, and its products are designed to reflect its customers' unique personalities.

Airaid, K&N's off-road enthusiast brand, serves the markets of trucks and Jeeps, with a focus on diesel and off-road applications, as well as late model muscle cars. The brand's products include robust intakes engineered with a touch of rugged style to separate them from the pack. Airaid also offers intake filters and replacement air filters in both oiled cotton and dry synthetic options, as well as unique products like throttle body spacers.

Spectre, K&N's value-oriented brand, offers a diverse product offering of air filters and intakes for late model cars, as well as an extensive line of accessory parts for classic muscle cars and do-it-yourself car builds. The brand strives to make performance parts and accessories accessible to those with any budget.

"K&N's family of brands offers a wide range of specialty products with unique features at various price points to meet the needs of all consumers," said K&N's CEO, Randy Bays. "Whether you're a seasoned car enthusiast or just getting started, one of our unique brands has a product line that's perfect for you."

K&N's renewed emphasis on its specialty brands is driven by its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. As the automotive industry continues to shift and adapt, K&N is focused on providing solutions that cater to these specialized areas.

"Our renewed emphasis on our portfolio of brands reflects our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible solutions for their specific needs," added Bays. "We understand that each market has unique demands, and by investing in our different brands, we can deliver the performance and quality that our customers expect. We're excited to continue innovating and expanding our product offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

For more information on K&N and its family of brands, visit www.knfilters.com.

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

Since 1969, K&N® has been an industry-leader in filtration technology—offering products including air filters, intake systems, and more to increase performance, protection, and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for automotive enthusiasts worldwide. A long and storied racing heritage continues to contribute to the development of products for all types of vehicles and engines. For more information about K&N, visit knfilters.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&N Engineering, Inc.