La Brea Bakery is firing up for summer with The Grill Dads!

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Brea Bakery, America's no. 1 artisan bread, is firing up for summer grilling season with Food Network's The Grill Dads, introducing a series of original recipes featuring the bread that is made to grill, La Brea Bakery Take and Bake.

This summer, no matter what type of grill you're using – whether at home or at a friend's – The Grill Dads and La Brea Bakery Take and Bake breads will have every grill master bursting with creativity. From the Everything Roll to the Garlic Loaf; La Brea Bakery breads are ready for the most anticipated season of the year.

"The Grill Dads have created innovative, mouth-watering recipes, like the Super-Duper Steak Sammy on the La Brea Bakery Take and Bake Baguette, that you'll want to be grilling up all summer long," said Brie Buenning, Director of Marketing, La Brea Bakery. "We are looking forward to La Brea Bakery breads being the star of the grill this summer."

"Since La Brea Bakery Take and Bake breads are parbaked, they won't dry out on the grill, holding both moisture and the char better than regular bread, plus the pockets of the bread hold all of the juicy sauces," said Ryan Fey, The Grill Dads. "The breads are the perfect foundation for all your grilled cheeses, grilled sammies, and so much more." added Mark Anderson, The Grill Dads.

The Grill Dads and La Brea Bakery will give grill enthusiasts everywhere the chance to take the La Brea Bakery Grill Master Challenge. Starting Memorial Day, grill enthusiasts can submit their recipe featuring La Brea Bakery Take and Bake breads for a chance to win La Brea Bakery bread for a year, a Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill™️, free groceries, The Grill Dads cookbook, The Grill Dads spice packs, and more! For more information visit: www.labreabakery.com.

LA BREA BAKERY:

Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has crafted true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients, and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery artisan breads are sold at select supermarkets throughout the United States.

THE GRILL DADS:

The Grill Dads, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, also known as Mark and Fey, won Food Network's Guy's Big Project, an original competition reality series created and hosted by Guy Fieri, which led to the launch of their own Food Network series. They have been featured on the Today Show, Drew Barrymore, and Rachel Ray among others. Their cookbook, The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written by Two Idiots, is a #1 Best Selling Cookbook on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart.

