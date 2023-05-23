A League of Legends: Sheryl Swoopes, Alan Shearer, Sue Bird, Nastia Liukin and Others to Join Stagwell's (STGW) Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2023; New Brand and Media Partners Include Bala, Enthusiast Gaming, New York Post and More

New Commentators Include Sports Vets Matt Leinart, Jay Williams and Channing Frye; Host Selema Masekela of E! and X Games Fame, Indiana Fever President & COO Allison Barber and Sportscaster Taylor Rooks

New York Post to Host 'Page Six Hour' in the Sport Beach Content Studio, THINK450 to Host Courtside Conversation and Athlete "AMA" on the Main Stage

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today unveiled its third round of confirmed renowned athletes, personalities and brand partners participating at Sport Beach. The network's flagship venue at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 (Cannes Lions), Sport Beach is built for brands, platforms and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom.

Talent

Conrad Anker (rock climbing) – An American rock climber, mountaineer, and author. He was the team leader of The North Face climbing team for 26 years until 2018. In 1999, he located George Mallory's body on Everest as a member of a search team looking for the remains of the British climber.

Paolo Banchero (basketball) – The no. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo is a forward for the Orlando Magic and was named Rookie of the Year in 2023. He played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

Saquon Barkley (football) – Top NFL running back currently playing for the New York Giants. AP offensive rookie of the year after his first season in the NFL. Barkley played college football at Penn State , where he set several all-time school records for his offensive production over three seasons before forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL.

Scout Bassett (track & field) – An American Paralympic Track & Field athlete, Scout is a 7-time National Champion in the 100m , 2016 Paralympian, and a WSF board member. Her book, LUCKY GIRL, will be released in September alongside her fund to financially support young athletes with disabilities compete at the elite level.

Kelvin Beachum (football) – Currently an NFL offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals, Kelvin is a 12-year veteran and has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. He is also a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...

Sue Bird (basketball) – A WNBA legend and decorated athlete, Sue has captured five Olympic Gold Medals, four World Championship Gold Medals, two NCAA Championships, four WNBA Championships, and is a 13x WNBA All-Star. Bird stepped into her entrepreneurial spirit and has co-founded two companies – Togethxr and A Touch More, both in line with her passion to uplift underrepresented voices and stories through allyship and advocacy.

Ashlyn Harris (soccer) – Former United States Women's National Team & Gotham FC goalkeeper and current Global Creative advisor for Gotham FC, Ashlyn made her debut in 2013 with the National Team. She was a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup Champion team, is a two-time CONCACAF Champion, three-time SheBelieves Cup Champion, three-time College National Champion, and Olympian.

Nastia Liukin (gymnastics) – A 5-Time Olympic medalist at the 2008 Olympic Games, and a member of the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, and the United States Olympic Hall of Fame. Since her retirement from the sport in 2012, Nastia has gone on to commentate gymnastics for NBC, founded multiple successful businesses, and serves as an angel investor for early-stage companies.

CJ McCollum (basketball) - CJ McCollum is President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association. A 10-year veteran of the NBA, McCollum currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans and was originally drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the tenth overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft.

Alan Shearer (soccer) – A former professional football player and England captain. Widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, and one of the greatest players in Premier League history, he is the Premier League's record goal-scorer with 260 goals. Since his retirement in 2006, Shearer has worked as a TV pundit for the BBC, Premier League Productions and Amazon Prime.

Faze Swagg (esports) – A popular streamer, YouTuber, and content creator for Faze clan as well as a part of Nuke Squad, Swagg is a dedicated Call of Duty streamer. Before moving to YouTube, he became one of the top Warzone creators on Twitch.