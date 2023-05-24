Hope for knee osteoarthritis sufferers with advent of global clinical trial.

Paradigm Biopharma launches clinical trial website to support development program for knee osteoarthritis therapy.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of a new website dedicated to their global clinical trials (https://hope4OA.com), Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (Paradigm Biopharma) aims to provide relief to millions of osteoarthritis (OA) sufferers worldwide by developing a new injectable drug.

Almost one in seven American adults has osteoarthritis

OA is a progressive degenerative disease affecting millions worldwide, with estimates reaching nearly half a billion sufferers. Due to their weight bearing role, 70% of all cases affect the hip or the knee.

Ex-Australian Football League (AFL) player Greg 'Diesel' Williams understands all too well how knee OA can have a devastating impact on your life. Greg explains "If you've got OA people really don't understand what we're going through. It's so painful. It's so sore. It's so, so hard to put up with. And it's about time we did something about it."

Dr Philip Bloom is a specialist sports physician with over 20 years' experience and specialist training in treating and managing musculoskeletal injuries and diseases to maximise function. Dr Bloom explains "We see many ex-athletes who have developed osteoarthritis of the knee. They've gone from being super performers to barely being able to go for a decent walk with their family, and it has quite a disabling effect on their whole life."

Paradigm shift for OA treatments

People with OA need alternative therapeutic solutions, as current therapies often don't provide sufficient relief, leaving people in pain and reducing their quality of life.

Dr Philip Bloom comments "Osteoarthritis of the knee is not just an isolated pain in the knee. It has a trickle-down effect on the rest of your life, particularly in regards to losing the ability to be active, which causes obesity, more aches and pains in other joints, and also psychological problems such as depression and anxiety."

Despite the huge need for effective treatments, there are still no registered treatments that can successfully stop or even slow the disease.

Paradigm Biopharma aims to provide hope to OA sufferers by developing a drug to help relieve pain and improve symptoms in people with knee OA.

This drug has been used to treat joint issues in the veterinary space for over 80 years and is registered for use by veterinarians in over 20 countries to treat arthritis in cats, dogs, horses, and even racing camels.

To facilitate current and potential trial participants, Paradigm has launched a new trial website called Hope4OA.com.

Here everyone can discover trial details and find answers to commonly asked questions. If interested, they are invited to complete an online questionnaire to determine their eligibility as a potential trial participant.

The new site hosts helpful explanations and instructional videos on clinical trials as well as providing links to patient support and further information.

To find out more, go to www.hope4oa.com

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASX:PAR) is a late-stage drug development company driven by a purpose to improve patients' health and quality of life by discovering, developing, and delivering pharmaceutical therapies. Paradigm's current focus is developing injectable (subcutaneous) pentosan polysulfate sodium (iPPS) for the treatment of diseases where inflammation plays a major pathogenic role, indicating a need for the anti-inflammatory and tissue regenerative properties of PPS, such as in osteoarthritis (phase 3) and mucopolysaccharidosis (phase 2).

