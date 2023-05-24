CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that outdoor speaker manufacturer, Turtlebox has become its exclusive Bluetooth® speaker and audio provider. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Perfect Game USA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Perfect Game USA) (PRNewswire)

Now Hear This, Perfect Game Tabs Turtlebox as its Exclusive Bluetooth® Speaker and Audio Provider

Through this partnership, Turtlebox will be providing its products to Perfect Game for use during its marquee events, including the Dick's Perfect Game All-American Classic and Select Fest Games. In particular, Turtlebox speakers will be used in players' lounges, dugouts, and clubhouses. In addition, players can utilize the Turtlebox to play their walk-up song.

Turtlebox, which offers consumers product customization options, will have its products on-site for demonstration and sales purposes during several Perfect Game events this summer, including those in Hoover, AL, Goodyear and Surprise, AZ, Ft. Myers, West Palm, Jupiter, and Sanford, FL, East Cobb, GA, Nashville, TN, and Houston, TX.

"Everyone in and around the game of baseball knows that music has become a ubiquitous part of the sport, from batting practice, clubhouses, walk-up songs, and between-inning breaks. Perfect Game is excited to join forces with Turtlebox to leverage their innovative audio solutions to enhance the fan and player experience at our events," said Perfect Game Executive VP, Brad Clement.

"We've seen a lot of exciting interest and enthusiasm for our brand within the greater baseball community," said Jonathan McKenzie, co-founder, and Chief Marketing Officer at Turtlebox Audio. "We are proud to partner with Perfect Game to support the development of the aspiring athletes at the heart of America's favorite pastime."

Media Contact: Daron Sutton, dsutton@perfectgame.org, 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Turtlebox

Built out of necessity in a garage in South-Central Texas, Turtlebox is a leading manufacturer of portable audio devices. The brand's mission is to produce the best-sounding, most durable, portable speakers available. In pursuit of untamed adventure, Turtlebox products are designed to withstand the harshest elements, providing an unmatched experience outdoors. For more information, please visit TurtleboxAudio.com .

850 Twixt Town Rd. NE | Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org | facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perfect Game USA