Spherexx.com® Announced as Worldwide Winner for "The Katy in Victory Park" Best Real Estate Website Webby Award

TULSA, Okla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selected from 14,400 entries across 50 states and over 70 countries, www.TheKatyVictoryPark.com has been selected as the best real estate website by the academy, judged by content, structure, navigation, visual design, functionality, interactivity, innovation and overall experience. The Katy is the fourth honor Spherexx received from the Academy, prefaced by 3 honoree recognitions, view details at www.spherexx.com/webby.

By leveraging our team's expertise, we built a site with ultimate visual experience

Accessing a challenging goal for an extraordinary multifamily community-

The Katy in Victory Park was meticulously envisioned and planned for two years by the developer. The goal was to develop and create something worthy of The Katy's unique experience that sets a new standard for evolving multifamily housing design. Every construction detail was adopted to increase the resident's access to beauty, light, accessibility, and community. With 30 stories and 463 units, The Katy offers every resident both a sense of privacy and society with shared convenience.

The interior appointments are subtle and effective. The wraparound window glass corners are honed together thereby avoiding corner molding that diminishes one of The Katy's remarkable views. There are sound reducing concrete walls and floors, and garage doors are very fast. Appliances and fixtures are top-of-the-line.

Community areas continue the theme. The developer created custom fragrances for all the common areas. There are segregated conference rooms and lounge areas especially appreciated by remote workers. The sky lounge offers party space, open-air and portico seating; the fireplace is insulated with double glass to prevent too hot a touch. Kathy dog parks offer off-leash retreats and owners can choose to relax in a covered porch rest stop. The pet wash has walk-in ceramic shower stalls where groomers are welcome. There is an auto care center equipped with auto vacuums and air pumps. There is also a yoga studio and well-equipped outdoor kitchens.

Representing this unique community on the worldwide stage-

Becca Wilson, Spherexx owner and CEO met the ownership on location to personally review the community and learn the developer's specific goals on how to represent his brand. He shared how he wanted a web presence that was not the multifamily industry standard, but the vibe of international resorts.

"We gathered inspiration for this project from the carefully curated art selections and the community atmosphere that is unique to the Katy. Our goal was to extend that sense of community by taking visitors on a journey through life at The Katy. One of the elements we loved most is the use of individual amenity pages which provided a showcase for those unique activities, like pet portrait sessions and the coffee shop that is open to residents and public visitors along the Katy walking trail across the street from the community. By leveraging our team's expertise, we built a site with ultimate visual experience," said Wilson.

Great preparation was invested in developing custom mood boards, color schemes, community amenity pages and an on-location video shoot by Spherexx's videographer. The team developed a concept for sharing "a day in the life" of an actual couple who lived in The Katy that featured many of the unique amenities.

Intersecting web technology with artistic design and functionality-

Spherexx enlisted its 22 years of experience in developing website tools that generate high search rankings, exceptional user experience, high lead conversion, 100% performance, ADA compliance and conformity to WCAG2.11 AA.

The interactive site search allows website guests to filter individual unit availability by move-in date, price, size, configuration, and by level and story location. Results provide a photo of the residence, floor plan, pricing, and availability with an invitation to apply for residency.

The Katy in Victory Park website design and development represents a departure from traditional multi-housing website presentation, and it has proven to be a hallmark for the future.

About Spherexx.com® Data Science | Performance | Proptech

Spherexx.com® is a performance-driven software developer, business intelligence data provider and advertising agency that is focused on the real estate industry serving customers across the US & Canada since 2000. Spherexx develops Software as a Service (SaaS) internet-based software, data analytics and marketing solutions. We offer solutions for multifamily, single family, affordable, senior, military, rent control and manufactured housing.

The Spherexx software stack ensures new efficiencies and minimizes friction for our client's teams and the public interfacing with our client's brands. Spherexx enhances day-to-day operations by orchestrating & managing the "end-to-end" brand experience for employees and apartment shoppers plus profit optimization for ownership stakeholders. The Spherexx marketing stack begins with brand management, lead management, sales performance training, point of sale analytics, market insights, customer & employee nurturing tools and services. Spherexx offers a full suite of services and software to support clients' unique business goals and objectives. Find out more at www.spherexx.com and request a consultation at www.spherexx.com/get-started.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, dApps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Canva, WP Engine, Verizon, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, All Tech Is Human, Podcast Movement and AIGA.

