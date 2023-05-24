Thoropass's New Partner Ecosystem Bridges Gaps for In-House Teams Seeking Compliance

The Partner Ecosystem exponentially increases the value of the Thoropass platform, connecting customers with technology and service partners to help them reach their compliance goals faster.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoropass, the complete compliance solution, announces the launch of its new Partner Ecosystem. The Partner Ecosystem is designed to help customers bridge in-house gaps with resources and technology that help get compliance work done faster.

"The Thoropass Partner Ecosystem helps customers build off the value of Thoropass and get the work done even faster."

The work of compliance can be overwhelming, but Thoropass simplifies the process by combining smart software, expert guidance, and a seamless audit experience—all in one platform. However, even with the most streamlined process, it can be a lot for non-experts and already stretched teams to digest, implement processes, and drive change internally. That's where the new Partner Ecosystem comes in. The Partner Ecosystem connects Thoropass customers to trusted partners (technology, service, and ISV) that complement their compliance journey by helping establish and scale their strategy and implement critical elements of their program.

"We are proud to offer the Partner Ecosystem to help customers build off the value of Thoropass and get the work done even faster," says François Grenier, Head of Partnerships at Thoropass. "Thoropass Partners are vetted, hand-picked, and considered an extension of the Thoropass family. Thoropass is dedicated to building a mutually beneficial Partner Ecosystem that empowers MSPs and fractional CISOs with a state-of-the-art platform, audit and expert services, and access to dedicated resources to support customers throughout their compliance journey."

Storeroom Logix, a Thoropass customer, is an example of how the Partner Ecosystem unlocks valuable benefits. Storeroom Logix is a rapidly growing tech startup that needed to achieve SOC 2 compliance quickly to enable key growth opportunities. With Thoropass's service partner, BrightScale, overseeing much of the strategy and execution, they were able to get to the implementation stage much faster, allowing them to focus on their core business and win enterprise deals with millions in ARR.

"We were reluctant to start our SOC 2 journey until we saw how easy it could be with Thoropass," explains Andrea Mainiero, Storeroom Logix's co-founder. "Thoropass helped define and simplify our journey, and the BrightScale team provided resources to execute."

