Bandwidth Again Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS Providers

RALEIGH, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it has been named a Leader for the third consecutive time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50607923, May 2023).

Bandwidth has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS Providers for the third consecutive time. (PRNewswire)

"Bandwidth's key differentiator is its global IP backbone and experience to offer reliable, high quality voice and messaging services to large enterprises and cloud providers," said Courtney Munroe, IDC's Research Vice President of Worldwide Telecommunications Research. "Through its Maestro™ platform, the company also plans to leverage AI capabilities to offer enhanced tools to enable personalization and enhanced CX through conversational AI and machine-learning-based fraud detection. This will help Bandwidth to further differentiate its portfolio and platform."

"We're honored to be recognized yet again as a Worldwide Leader in CPaaS by the IDC MarketScape," said Anthony Bartolo, Bandwidth's Chief Operating Officer. "Cloud communications is the fastest way for enterprises in today's global economy to build a better brand experience, reduce operating costs, leverage emerging AI technologies, lighten regulatory burdens and simplify digital transformation company-wide. And they're doing it with Bandwidth. We strongly believe our rare global footprint, powerful cloud platform and scalable offerings have become the most compelling route to the cloud."

The IDC MarketScape report identified leading providers in the CPaaS market that vary in scale and scope but have been innovators over the years and helped to establish the segment. The IDC MarketScape considered the diversity of portfolios, the size and growth of revenues, and the ability to provide a platform for developers, ISVs, and corporations (MNCs). The primary focus of this study is platforms' ability to facilitate the rapid development of real-time communications services that are both easy to create and are scalable. These platforms facilitate programmable, application programming interface- (API-) based voice and messaging to enable the creation of personalized and cost-effective agile enterprise cloud applications.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 60+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.