FAZE CLAN WELCOMES STRANGER THINGS ACTRESS AND TWITCH STREAMER GRACE VAN DIEN

INTRODUCING FAZE BLUEFILLE;

FAZE'S NEWEST GAMER GIRL IS ON A MISSION TO BRING FEMALES TO THE FOREFRONT

Download hi-res images HERE

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced the newest addition to their roster, Grace Van Dien aka FaZe Bluefille [pronounced /bloo · fee/]. Well known for her role as Chrissy Cunningham in season four of Stranger Things , Grace is taking the industry by storm and giving her community a whole new look into her life by channeling her gaming skills and becoming a dedicated Twitch streamer (streaming today on twitch.com/bluefille ).

Grace Van Dien aka FaZe Bluefille headshot (PRNewswire)

Check out "Meet FaZe Bluefille" and hear from Grace herself on her plans to impact the gaming world and why she's ready for the fight that comes with being a female in a male dominated industry. Grace is also celebrating her announcement with a content piece featuring an anime version of FaZe Bluefille sharing the news with close friends Valkyrae , Pokimane , DisguisedToast , Amouranth , Tarik and Sykkuno - watch HERE .

"Ever since my first meeting with FaZe, we shared the same vision in working together to create lasting change for female gamers in this industry,' said Grace Van Dien aka FaZe Bluefille. "We picked each other for a reason and I'm excited to take on an important role in bringing women to the forefront. This is not just about the announcement of me joining FaZe, it's what we're going to do together."

"I'm stoked to have Grace on board with us, she's been a friend for a little while now and is genuinely one of the kindest people I know," said FaZe Nate Hill. "She's also super talented – people know her as an actress but she's carried me on Valorant more than a few times. Grace adds another element to the team and she's a great fit for the future of FaZe Clan."

Born and raised as a California native, Grace grew up on video games from watching and playing classic shooters as a kid with her Dad, Casper Van Dien . Now, with over 6.2M followers across all platforms and over 106M social views and engagements in 2022, Grace is ready to add herself to the growing list of iconic female gamers and build a fanbase that embraces the fun and feminine side of gaming. She's focused on creating content surrounding her everyday life and VALORANT gameplay with popular streamers including Valkyrae , Pokimane , DisguisedToast , Amouranth and more.

"Grace exemplifies the unwavering personal identity and resilience required to help pave the way in the necessary evolution of female gamers," said FaZe Clan President, Erik Anderson. "We are thrilled to collaborate with her in our ongoing mission to empower women in their roles as gamers, streamers, creators and esports professionals."

FaZe Bluefille joins the ranks of FaZe Clan's female members following FaZe Kalei, a highly-skilled gamer with a provocative personality to match, and most recently, FaZe's Female Valorant team competing in the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Series.

FOLLOW FAZE BLUEFILLE: INSTAGRAM TWITTER TWITCH YOUTUBE TIKTOK

ABOUT FAZE HOLDINGS INC.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 15 competitive esports teams who have won 40 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

Grace Van Dien aka FaZe Bluefille headshot (PRNewswire)

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FaZe Clan