Fortune Coins Casino Joins Forces With Fantasma Games

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fortune Coins Casino , owned by Blazesoft Ltd ., announces a strategic partnership with Sweden's leading casino content provider Fantasma Games to bring its players brand new titles and boost both parties' influence across the North American social casino sector.

FortuneCoins.com , the top social casino with sweepstakes elements in the U.S. and Canada, has grown massively since its inception, garnering over two million registered players. The secret sauce to its success is the wide collection of games by leading gaming providers around the globe, customer-centric approach, and generous rewards. Unsurprisingly, these features have served as a magnet for avid players of casino-style games.

This Stockholm-based game provider prides itself on standing out from the crowd in the oversaturated iGaming market. Fantasma's "slots beyond gambling" have already found a home on over 200 prestigious operators, and more than 1000 gaming sites, and now they will also become available to Fortune Coins' players. Fantasma's graphics and themes are equally impressive as they feature diverse storylines from ancient Volatile Egypt to the adventure-packed Goat Rush and many others. The games come in various shapes and forms, including 5x3 and 6x4 reel-to-row combinations, and are designed with a mobile-first approach.

Fortune Coins players can look forward to a collection of 27 unique slot titles by Fantasma Games, each reflecting the team's experience, expertise, and knowledge. These slots boast plenty of special features like multipliers, wilds, free spins, expanding reels, progression meters — you name it, Fantasma slots have it.

"We have great admiration for the accomplishments of Fantasma Games, and we believe that combining our respective strengths and expertise can lead to fruitful outcomes," said Mickey Blayvas, CEO at Blazesoft Ltd. "As one of our key partners, we hope Fantasma's unique slot collection will raise the stakes for our avid slot fans," Blayvas added.

"We are thrilled to launch our games with Fortune Coins, one of the leading operators within the social casino space. Our games draw inspiration from the traditional gaming industry to increase player engagement, and we are excited to offer our top-performing games to Fortune Coins," said Fredrik Johansson, CEO and Founder of Fantasma Games.

Fortune Coins has also recently partnered with market leaders like Relax Gaming, Booming Games, EvoPlay, KA Gaming, Let Us Entertain You Inc., Mascot Gaming, and many other gaming providers to expand its gaming library with hundreds of new high-quality titles.

About Fortune Coins:

Owned by Blazesoft Ltd. , Fortune Coins is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

About Fantasma Games:

Fantasma Games is a Swedish online games studio founded in 2016. The company's highly skilled developers use cutting-edge technology to create an out-of-this-world gaming experience. Its portfolio currently includes 27 mobile-geared titles available on over 200 online gaming platforms in 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.fantasmagames.com

SOURCE Fortune Coins - Blazesoft Ltd.