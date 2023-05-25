FORTUNE MAGAZINE RANKS FLORIDA SOUTHERN'S ONLINE MBA NO. 20 IN THE U.S.

LAKELAND, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Magazine ranks Florida Southern College's online MBA program at No. 20, placing the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise ahead of other highly-regarded programs, including Southern Methodist University (32nd), the University of Kentucky (53rd), Baylor (71st), Florida Tech (90th), and Auburn (98th).

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

This recognition comes on the heels of CEO Magazine's evaluation, ranking Florida Southern's online MBA among the top 25 programs in the world. U.S. News & World Report also ranks the program among the best in the country, lauding faculty for providing excellent learning experiences and outcomes for our students.

"We are honored to be again recognized for the quality of our online MBA," said Dr. Michael Weber, dean of Florida Southern's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "Today's learners are tomorrow's leaders, transformed through our innovative curriculum that is interlaced with global insights and opportunities for students to gain real-world skills, preparing them to take on top roles within their organizations."

Their third time publishing the list, Fortune aims to help future business leaders and managers navigate the business school landscape. Mid-career professionals looking for a track into the C-suite often choose to pursue an MBA. While it is a credential that appears on the resumes of numerous Fortune 500 executives, Fortune notes enrollment in online MBA programs has fallen 12.5 percent in recent years. On the other hand, Florida Southern's online MBA program, launched in the spring of 2016, has seen unparalleled growth in the past seven years.

The 33-hour, self-paced online program utilizes a convenient seven-week format. It also offers industry-focused concentrations in business analytics, CPA licensure, esports management, healthcare management, industrial and organizational psychology (I.O.), and supply chain management. Additionally, each MBA candidate is paired with an executive mentor ensuring they receive the guidance and contacts needed to meet their career goals.

Florida Southern's online MBA appeals to future business leaders as the program provides access to the same highly credentialed instructors and educational experiences received by traditional students on the Florida Southern campus. Derrick Rowe, chief operations officer at Metrohm, USA, who earned his MBA from Florida Southern in 2017, notes: "FSC has a strong partnership with local businesses, creating coursework with an emphasis on live cases. I appreciate that FSC focuses its academic curriculum around real-world business issues. This approach adds purpose beyond the classroom."

Students considering an MBA are strongly encouraged to attend our virtual information session on June 21. Admission requirements include a completed application and two letters of recommendation. GMAT/GRE scores are waived for those who qualify. Incoming students have an average undergraduate GPA of 3.5 upon entering the highly-competitive program.

Visit flsouthern.edu/mba for a complete list of admissions requirements, scholarship opportunities, and program options.

About The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise

Florida Southern College's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise was recently named No. 1 in "Teaching Quality" by Poets&Quants. Trusted guidebooks such as The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report continue to include Florida Southern among the nation's "Best Business Schools," lauding the institution's focus on providing career-relevant courses with a broad set of multidisciplinary perspectives and opportunities for real-world experience through industry internships and other forms of professional engagement. The exceptional preparation graduates receive is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Less than five percent of the world's business programs hold this prestigious accreditation and those that do produce highly skilled and more desirable graduates in the job market.

