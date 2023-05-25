Game-Changing Move: MEDDICC Welcomes Richard "Dick" Dunkel, Creator of the MEDDIC Framework, to the Team

Dunkel, creator of the globally respected MEDDIC framework, joins forces with MEDDICC, marking a monumental advancement for the organization.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, England, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an important milestone, MEDDICC, the organization revolutionizing sales and go-to-market with its modernized MEDDPICC methodology education, enablement and content, is delighted to announce the addition of Richard "Dick" Dunkel to its team. Dunkel, creator of the original MEDDIC framework, will make a monumental contribution to the company's evolution and vision.

Dick Dunkel MEDDICC (PRNewswire)

This move continues to signify the strides of advancement and growth of the business. With Dunkel joining the organization as Chief Strategy Officer, the foot is pressing down even harder on the pedal of acceleration and success.

Andy Whyte, CEO of MEDDICC, expresses his fervor for this significant milestone, "It's an electrifying moment to announce that the legendary Mr. Dick Dunkel, the original architect of MEDDIC, is officially joining us as our Chief Strategy Officer. His immense contribution to the industry and rich experience at innovative companies such as Sprinklr and Celonis enhances our strength immeasurably.

"Dick has been a pillar of support and guidance to MEDDICC since our inception, and his commitment to this mission exhilarates us. His addition to our team symbolizes an exciting juncture in our journey."

Dunkel has a remarkable track record in the sales industry, starting his career selling books door-to-door during his college years and later securing professional roles at industry giants Xerox and PTC. It was at PTC where Dunkel formulated the six elements of the MEDDIC framework, changing the sales industry forever.

Speaking on his new journey with MEDDICC, Dunkel shared: "I am beyond excited to join MEDDICC, an organization that embodies the mission and principles of the MEDDIC methodology. I am passionate about enabling sellers to stay on the right path and see great potential in deepening this impact through MEDDICC."

As a pivotal part of MEDDICC's strategic growth, Dunkel will also feature as a special guest at the upcoming event, MASTERS OF MEDDICC LIVE. This event will provide sales professionals worldwide with an exceptional opportunity to gain insights directly from the creator of the MEDDIC framework as we explore the core principles and their importance in the present day.

About MEDDICC

Founded in 2020, MEDDICC provides a modern approach to the well-known and 'tried and trusted' MEDDPICC qualification methodology. Simplifying and making the method tangible empowers GTM professionals and teams to unlock their potential and level up.

As an organization, MEDDICC has transformed the previous MEDDPICC framework for the digital era and helped companies to build elite sales teams with excellent performance results and a community to support them achieve their goals.

Functioning as a remote team, MEDDICC has worked with clients within the tech, SaaS, and cloud technology sectors and has built firm relationships since launching two years ago.

MEDDICC has over 35 years of experience within the sales and marketing industries, sold masterclass licenses to over 12,000 sales professionals, and sold over 25,000 books to those seeking advice and guidance from the best in the industry.

For more information, head to: meddicc.com

