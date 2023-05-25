Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO and CFO to Speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet and CFO Jay Malave at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. EDT.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

