Mytaverse and Theia Interactive Announce Partnership to Create Digital Replicas and Virtual Worlds for Enterprise Customers

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading metaverse enterprise company Mytaverse and virtual world creator Theia Interactive are announcing a partnership to create digital twins and custom worlds for corporate customers.

As recently described in a stand-out profile in the Information , Mytaverse already creates Metaverse products for PepsiCo, Zaha Hadid Architects, and more leading companies. Many corporations have approached Mytaverse about digital twins, which are virtual representations of real-world objects, so they've teamed up with Theia Interactive to meet consumer demand.

Next week at AWE USA, Mytaverse will unveil the Deco Collection, 3D virtual spaces that customers can quickly brand and where they can showcase photo-realistic digital replicas. Use cases include showrooms to display digital assets, employee training areas, idea studios, and more.

"Combining Mytaverse's and Theia Interactive's incredible technology will deliver scalable, easy to deploy solutions to showcase best-in-its-class digital replicas and other engaging content," said Jaime Lopez, Mytaverse Co-Founder and CTO. "Theia creates beautiful and organic feeling 3D spaces and we are excited to host their designs and those of their customers on our platform."

"This partnership enables us to focus on our core strengths as visualization experts, while utilizing the power of Mytaverse's multiplayer Metaverse platform for hosting client environments and experiences," said Bill Fishkin, Theia Interactive Co-Founder and CEO.

Mytaverse and Theia Interactive are available for demos at AWE USA.

About Mytaverse

Mytaverse is building the Metaverse for enterprise. Founded in 2020 by Kenneth Landau and Jaime Lopez, Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform that allows 3D-immersive, multiplayer workplace environments. Mytaverse takes a hardware-agnostic approach, enabling users to enter the Metaverse via any browser on any device, from mobile to desktop to VR goggles. Mytaverse raised a $7.6mm Seed Round in February 2022, led by Blumberg Capital. Companies like PepsiCo, Dassault Corporation, Zaha Hadid Architects, Asian Sky group, and Tekni-plex have already experienced the power of Mytaverse to bring their teams, partners, and customers together. Mytaverse allows companies to experience face-to-face interactions anytime, anywhere, from any device.

About Theia Interactive

Based in Chico California, Theia Interactive's expertise lies in crafting exceptional virtual environments and interactive solutions for globally-recognized brands. Powered by the Unreal Engine game engine, renowned for its remarkable graphics and immersive capabilities, Theia's team of skilled 3D artists and developers consistently deliver exceptional fidelity, functionality, and proficiency to every client project.

Theia's goal is to inspire imagination, cultivate brand loyalty, and establish lasting partnerships that keep their clients at the forefront of the latest visualization technologies. Theia has created award-winning projects for companies across multiple industries, including Epic Games, HP, NVIDIA, Lenovo, Grainger, Toll Brothers, and Pampered Chef. Theia's mastery of Unreal Engine 5 has earned them a coveted spot on Epic Games' prestigious list of Unreal Engine Authorized Service Partners.

