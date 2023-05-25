Precision for Medicine Honored in Every Category of 2023 CRO Leadership Awards

CRO Leadership Awards recognize companies judged by customers as exceeding expectations

BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, the first biomarker-driven clinical research organization (CRO), announces its wide recognition in the 2023 CRO Leadership Awards. The company has been honored in all five categories: Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, and Reliability, showcasing its exceptional performance in the CRO industry.

Most notably, Precision for Medicine secured awards in the Overall, Big Pharma, and Small Pharma categories. In addition, the company received the distinguished Champion Awards in the Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, and Reliability categories within the Big Pharma group, and Reliability in the Overall and Small Pharma categories.

"Our teams across Precision for Medicine have always been dedicated to quality for clients and supportive of the patient's experience. The CRO Leadership Awards offer fresh validation that the outcomes of our efforts match our intentions," said Sofia Baig, President of Clinical Solutions, Precision for Medicine. "When choosing the right CRO partner, clinical innovators cannot make decisions based on assumptions of our capabilities because there is far too much at stake—significant financial investment, jobs for their people, and most importantly, the lives of patients that may view these therapies as a last hope for their future. These awards are recognition of our experience, but more importantly, they are an acknowledgment of our client's trust in Precision to deliver real and measurable results for their innovations."

The CRO Leadership Awards recognize top CRO partners, determined by feedback from sponsor companies who outsource clinical trials. Survey participants are asked to evaluate companies they have had hands-on experience working with over the past 18 months. Those top-performing CROs that scored one standard deviation or more above the weighted average in each of the core categories are named Champions. Participant responses are analyzed across three dimensions: Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall. Clinical Leader, Life Science Leader, and ISR Reports present the awards.

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that integrate clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise, and advanced data sciences. This convergence of trials, labs, and data sciences is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,200 people in 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

