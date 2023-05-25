WiMi Hologram Cloud to Develop A Multimodal Data Processing System for Digital Human

BEIJING, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is developing a multimodal data processing system for digital humans. The system can process data in different modalities (e.g., image, voice, text, etc.) for creating and manipulating digital humans. The system uses machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and other techniques to classify, fuse, and extract features from multimodal data. This results in accurate predictive models and decision systems to make the digital human more realistic and enhance its interaction capabilities.

The digital human should process multiple data types simultaneously, including voice, image, motion trajectory, etc. And WiMi's multimodal data processing system supports numerous data input methods.

First, the system uses deep learning, computer vision, and motion capture technologies to recognize and analyze the input data. Then, the multimodal data processing system will perform information fusion and decision-making. Specifically, the system will integrate information from multiple data sources using multi-sensor fusion, machine learning, and other techniques and make corresponding decisions based on the fused information. Finally, the multimodal data processing system will present the output results to the user.

For different types of data, the system will make different output results. For example, the system will make speech output by speech synthesis technology, image output by image rendering technology, and motion track output by animation. In summary, the system requires the support of multiple technologies, including speech recognition, image analysis, pose tracking, multi-sensor fusion, machine learning, speech synthesis, image rendering, and animation rendering. Only through the organic combination of these technologies can the multimodal data processing of the digital human be realized.

The theory and technology of digital humans are becoming more mature, and the scope of its application is expanding. Digital human has been applied in many industries such as finance, transportation, logistics, retail, manufacturing, etc., helping different industries to realize digital intelligence transformation. WiMi's multimodal data processing system for digital humans is a complex system containing multiple technologies and application scenarios, which will help realize the seamless integration of digital humans and the real world, bringing more convenience and innovation to human beings.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

