Ardagh Group announces Africa Centre of Excellence

Investment to lead to education, training and employment opportunities in the region

LUXEMBOURG, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, a global supplier in sustainable packaging solutions, today announced the first step towards the creation of a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) to be established in Cape Town, South Africa. Ardagh's new CoE will deliver certain IT services to Ardagh's businesses across Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.) (PRNewswire)

"With world-class technology skills and an established infrastructure, Cape Town provides the perfect home for Ardagh's new Centre of Excellence," said Paul Coulson, Chairman, Ardagh Group. "We look forward to growing our presence to support our global business objectives."

Ardagh sees this as a pioneering opportunity to make a positive difference by developing skills and growing jobs for South African youth in the increasingly important field of technology.

"With social development at the core of our sustainability strategy, our Centre of Excellence in Africa will help to empower local youth as well as underpin Ardagh's future in, and commitment to, the region. We recognise the critical role education, and access to education, plays in ensuring equal opportunities and in building successful communities. This initiative aligns closely to Ardagh's programme to promote STEM ("science, technology, engineering and mathematics") education among our communities. It now covers more than 400 schools across Europe and the Americas, with plans to expand into Brazil and Africa in the next year. We are proud to employ more than 21,000 skilled people across our global network and we look forward to welcoming new members to our growing team here in Africa."

Ardagh's 2022 acquisition of Consol Glass, now known as Ardagh Glass Packaging – Africa, has been followed by further investment to meet growing demand for sustainable glass packaging in South Africa. The CoE will be an integral part of a range of positive social impact investments in South Africa, in particular Cape Town. Ardagh Glass Packaging – Africa operates seven production facilities in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia, manufacturing a range of glass packaging for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Ardagh is delighted to work alongside the City of Cape Town and welcomes their support through funding in training. Ardagh will also be working with EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations company, and CapaCiti as project implementation partners.

"Ardagh Group's investment and commitment to Africa is noteworthy and inspiring. The City of Cape Town is excited to provide Capetonians with transformative, real-world training and educational experiences," said Alderman Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth at the City of Cape Town. "Investments like these solidify Cape Town as a preferred destination for investment on the African continent. The City aim to make it easier for businesses to start up, invest and expand in Cape Town. The plan is to not only be the easiest place to do business in South Africa but in Africa overall. This will positively influence our youth by equipping them with key training, education and transportable skills that will enable them to thrive in their future careers."

In addition to the CoE, Ardagh will work alongside several local charities as a means of giving back to the local communities around Cape Town and to underline Ardagh's commitment to the region.

To read more about Ardagh's other sustainability initiatives and to view its latest sustainability reports, click here.

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 21,000 people with sales of approximately $10bn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.