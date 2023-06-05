The Netherlands is Europe's Connected Life Sciences & Health Metropolis

The Dutch will be at BIO International Convention in Boston, June 5-8, 2023, to share how companies in the Netherlands are driving innovation that contributes to a healthier world

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherlands is a prime location for biotech companies that bring forth an open-minded, innovative and inclusive approach to novel challenges in life sciences and health. Companies that invest in Holland are innovating for the benefit of patients and society at large. This dynamic Dutch life sciences and health ecosystem will be on full display during the BIO International Convention in Boston on June 5-8, 2023.

Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (PRNewswire)

This year's BIO International Convention in Boston will welcome more than 14,000 biotechnology and pharma leaders to advance the theme of: "Stand up for innovation. Stand up for truth. And stand up for science." This theme rings true in the Netherlands where the Dutch approach to research and innovation – combined with excellent business infrastructure and a highly educated, dynamic workforce – makes the country an ideal location for biotech companies.

"With a stable regulatory environment and unmatched collaboration, the Netherlands has developed the formula for biotech success," explains Jaap Slothouwer, Executive Director, Americas for the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA). "International companies that have operations in the Netherlands work alongside Dutch life sciences and health partners to build a healthier world together. The Netherlands' central European location and vibrant life sciences & health ecosystem helps drive solutions for the future of biotech and healthcare."

Companies considering international expansion for their business can refer to a new Dutch Life Sciences & Health Bidbook which promotes international collaboration and highlights opportunities in the country. Life Sciences & Health companies can connect with Europe and the world from the Netherlands. In fact, the country is home to more than 3,100 innovative R&D life sciences companies and more than 400 biopharmaceutical companies. The Netherlands is also home to 26 campuses, 12 universities and eight university medical centers engaged in life sciences research.

A few years ago, the European Union relocated the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Amsterdam from London, a strong testament to the Netherlands life sciences and health strengths. Many North American biotech companies including Alnylam, MSD/Merck, Charles River, Amgen, Kite Pharma and Abbott have also found fertile ground in the Netherlands.

Interested in connecting with NFIA during or after the BIO International Convention? Meet with the Invest in Holland Network team including Health~Holland and HollandBIO at the Netherlands Pavilion, booth 1947.

NFIA offers free, confidential assistance to companies looking to establish or expand operations in the Netherlands and has North American offices located in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Toronto. For more information, visit www.investinholland.com or contact info@nfia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency