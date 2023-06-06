1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Celebrated as Best of Show at 27th Annual Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

1965 Ford GT40 Mk I wins Best of Show at Saturday Concours de Sport

GREENWICH, Conn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B was chosen as this year's Best of Show at the 27th annual Greenwich Concours d'Elegance. The winner at Saturday's inaugural Concours de Sport was a 1965 Ford GT40 Mk I. The 2023 event further established the weekend's focus on celebrating car culture and honoring concours tradition and continues to grow in and with the community, establishing its place as a premier automotive event.

"The Northeast has a rich automotive history and we're proud to celebrate the concours' place in global car culture," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "The Alfa Romeo 8C selected as best of show embodies the spirit of the world's best collections -- its excellence, elegance and history are worthy of acclaim. Saturday's Concours de Sport winner, a Ford GT40 Mk I, is equally deserving of praise; an exceptional example of an iconic car."

Saturday's Concours de Sport featured over 150 cars in more than 15 judged classes. A range of hands-on activities – ride & drives, racing simulators, Hagerty Future Drivers Club and more – entertained enthusiasts and families.

This year's concours d'Elegance classes included including Pre- and Post-War Alfa Romeo, Steam Cars, Post-War American, Italian, German and English cars, Supercars, as well as the Cars of Wayne Carini, this year's Grand Marshal. The Connecticut native, TV host, restorer and collector car dealer served in the honorary role while a slate of expert judges, including a group of 20 youth judges, focused on design, style and elegance while selecting this year's winners.

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B – 2023 Best of Show – Concours d'Elegance

The Best of Show Concours d'Elegance was awarded to the 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B owned by Lawrence Auriana. This 8C began life as an open wheeled, cycle-fendered race car. It then participated in five races with top results including a 3rd place finish in the 1938 Mille Miglia and a 1st place finish in the 1938 Stelvio Hill Climb – a triumphant completion of its competition career. It was rebodied by Pinin Farina as an elegant road car soon thereafter.

1965 Ford GT40 Mk I – 2023 Best of Show – Concours de Sport

The Best of Show Concours de Sport was awarded to the 1965 Ford GT40 Mk I, displayed by Benjamin Levy from Andover, Massachusetts. This Ford GT40, chassis number P/1030, never raced and remains one of the most original GT40s in existence. The car was the focus of a famous Ford ad campaign in era and was later used by Ford as design inspiration for the Ford GT built in 2005 and 2006.

2023 Greenwich Concours by the numbers:

$15,000 pledged to local nonprofits

Over 10,000 weekend attendees

Hundreds of young enthusiasts engaged

360 collector car 'Ride & Drive' experiences

Over 150 vehicles at Saturday's Concours de Sport

Over 150 vehicles at Sunday's Concours d'Elegance

63 judges and 62 awards

~1,000 water bottles diverted from landfill

50% reduction in printed programs saving energy equivalent to powering 252 homes for a year

About Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

Founded in 1996, Greenwich Concours d'Elegance is a three-day premier motoring event in Greenwich, Conn. Exclusive gatherings, luxury shopping, ride and drives, new vehicle experiences and automotive heritage elements complement Friday's Grand Tour and Saturday's Concours de Sport. Sunday's nationally recognized Concours d'Elegance celebrates historically significant American and International vehicles along the town's picturesque harbor front. Each year the event supports local charities as a part of Hagerty's larger giving strategy. For more about the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance visit our website at GreenwichConcours.com.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

