MIT Technology Review's EmTech Next live online June 13-15

MIT Technology Review's signature digital transformation event opens next week, as the future implications generative AI and emerging tech continue to captivate the public discourse.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review will host its annual EmTech Next virtually from June 13-15. An event designed to explore the emerging technologies reshaping business today, the three-day online event will include sessions from some of the leading changemakers in industry, attendees from a variety of disciplines, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Artificial intelligence and emerging tech continue to dominate the public consciousness, as leaders, businesses, and individuals try and unravel what it all means. The agenda for the 6th annual EmTech next event covers generative AI, web3, metaverses, leadership strategies for the digital workforce, industry 4.0, and the emerging technologies transforming the customer experience. Speakers from leading organizations such as Google, NASA, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA, and the USPS will sit down with MIT Technology Review's editorial team to discuss innovations and impact.

See the entire Agenda and list of Speakers at EmTech Next 2023.

