Silver Miller and Kopelowitz Ostrow File Class Action Lawsuit Against Binance and Binance.US

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, Silver Miller (www.SilverMillerLaw.com) -- one of the leading cryptocurrency investor law firms in America, and the only law firm in America to successfully prosecute a class action lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase -- has been aggressively investigating, prosecuting, and resolving hundreds of cases related to account intrusions at cryptocurrency platforms. In many of those instances, cryptocurrency stolen from U.S.-based investors was allegedly deposited into accounts at Binance -- the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange -- which has allegedly become the preferred cryptocurrency exchange for criminal asset laundering due to Binance's grossly substandard security protocols.

On June 5, 2023, Silver Miller and co-counsel Kopelowitz Ostrow filed a new federal court class action lawsuit against Binance Holdings, Ltd. d/b/a Binance and its alleged United States-based alter ego BAM Trading Services, Inc. d/b/a Binance.US. As the lawsuit claims, Binance and Binance.US knowingly converted or aided and abetted in the conversion of stolen cryptocurrency worth tens of millions of dollars by not complying with basic Know Your Customer ("KYC") and Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") standards. The lawsuit also alleges that Binance unjustly enriched itself by collecting significant fees on transactions involving stolen cryptocurrency on the Binance platform.

If you are a U.S. resident and suffered an account intrusion resulting in cryptocurrency being stolen from you, and you would like to discuss our lawsuit or to investigate whether your stolen cryptocurrency was possibly laundered through Binance, please contact us by e-mailing David Silver of Silver Miller at DSilver@SilverMillerLaw.com or by calling (954) 516-6000.

For many years, Binance has acted with relative impunity in the U.S. by asserting that no U.S. legal or administrative authority can exercise its jurisdiction over Binance. Binance claims to have no sustaining business presence in the U.S. that would subject the company to jurisdiction here. However, both our class action lawsuit and a recent civil action brought against Binance and Binance.US by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allege that Binance should be subject to accountability and appropriate censure in the U.S. The widespread financial harm that has befallen U.S.-based investors and has allegedly flowed through Binance's platform, because of weak and unenforced KYC/AML protocols, with Binance's knowledge and participation is very real. Binance should be held responsible.

For more information about the class action lawsuit or our fight to protect investors against financial fraud, please contact:

David C. Silver Managing Partner Silver Miller Florida 954-516-6000 Maryland 240-516-6000 Washington, D.C. 202-852-6000 E-Mail: DSilver@SilverMillerLaw.com Website: www.SilverMillerLaw.com Jeff Ostrow Managing Partner Kopelowitz Ostrow P.A. Florida 954-525-4100 E-Mail: ostrow@kolawyers.com Website: www.kolawyers.com

