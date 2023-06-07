THE HOUSE OF HARRY WINSTON OPENS ITS FIRST RETAIL SALON IN NANJING

NANJING, China, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Harry Winston, the legendary "King of Diamonds," and international luxury brand, announces the opening of its first retail salon in Nanjing, China. Located inside the Deji Plaza, a prime luxury shopping haven in Xinjiekou, the 213-square meter salon will house Harry Winston's exquisite jewelry and timepiece collections, including the finest diamonds and rarest gemstones available today.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our new salon in the prestigious Deji Plaza. While this opening marks our first in Nanjing, it is our seventh location in mainland China," said Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston, Inc. "Nanjing is chief city renowned for its role in research, education and tourism, and today, we are proud to deepen our roots in a city that is known for its rich history and culture, as we continue to bring the Harry Winston brand to new audiences throughout the country.

Designed to capture the elegance and intimacy of a private estate, the contemporary ground level space, with the House's signature navy blue and gold façade will be accessible from inside the emporium. Throughout the interior, the House's signature soft grey color palette serves as the perfect complement to custom designed lacquer, antique bronze furniture, and bespoke crystal chandeliers, along with the House's signature black and white starburst motif. Dedicated galleries highlight the breadth and beauty of the House's exceptional offerings, from one-of-a-kind high jewelry to wedding day jewels.

In honor of the Nanjing opening, the House is proud to display a custom work of art that marries signature elements of the House with the rich culture of Nanjing. A whimsical illustration depicts two lion statues adorned in gold before the iconic Winston gates and surrounded by beautiful plum blossoms, the symbolic flower of China, while birds in flight represent the union between the city of Nanjing and Harry Winston.

Founded in New York City, in 1932, The House of Harry Winston continues to set the standard for the ultimate in fine jewelry and high-end watch making. From the acquisition of some of the world's most famous gemstones, including the Jonker, Hope, Winston Legacy and Winston Blue Diamonds, to adorning Hollywood stars on the red carpet, for nine decades, Harry Winston has been a symbol of the best there is.

