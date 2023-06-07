Parental guides offer valuable information about social media, video games to help protect children

TURLOCK, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens and children today spend more time engaging with social media or playing video games than ever before, putting them at much higher risk of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, addiction, poor self-image and even suicide. The potential online dangers are so acute, in fact, that the U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, recently issued a health advisory about social media aimed at protecting American children.

Legacy Health Endowment logo (PRNewsfoto/Legacy Health Endowment) (PRNewswire)

Despite the warning signs, many parents still do not fully appreciate the potential threats their children face from cyberbullying and online predators.

To help parents better protect their children, Legacy Health Endowment has created two parental guides – one on social media, the other on video gaming. The guides are available in English and Spanish and can be downloaded for free.

The guides directly address one of Dr. Murthy's five recommendations – educating parents and caregivers about the perils their children face online. The guides are full of easy-to-understand information about the most popular social media sites and gaming portals, and include practical tips, a glossary of key terms and other advice about how parents can better safeguard their children.

"As a parent myself, helping others protect their children from potential threats to their health, safety, and well-being is a particularly meaningful part of my work," said Jeffrey Lewis, President and CEO of Legacy Health Endowment, based in Turlock, Calif.

Here are some important facts:

96% of teens and young adults own a smartphone.

90% of teens ages 13-17 have used social media.

72% of teens play video games on a computer, game console or portable device like a cellphone.

"Our children have more access than ever before to social media and video gaming sites," Lewis said. "It is up to us as parents to help manage their screen time, know what they are doing, put in place the proper safety measures and protect them from harm."

He believes parents deserve to know more about what their children are seeing, hearing and doing – whether on any of the older social media sites like Facebook or Instagram, the newer ones like TikTok and Snapchat, or popular gaming sites like Twitch or Discord.

"These guides are a valuable resource for today's parents who have found themselves in an unfamiliar and frightening place," Lewis said.

The Legacy Health Foundation is committed to prioritizing the mental well-being of both adults and children in Stanislaus and Merced counties. Their mission revolves around addressing healthcare concerns specific to these regions. However, the knowledge and guidance provided in their resources extend beyond geographical boundaries, particularly when it comes to assisting parents who are grappling with the effects of social media and online gaming on their children. Nationally, statistics indicate that approximately 1 in 6 children aged 6 to 17 encounters a mental health challenge annually.

"The behavioral health issues confronting children and adolescents have become an escalating public health emergency, and the situation only deteriorates in the absence of a well-established mental health framework to tackle these challenges." Lewis said. "By deepening our knowledge of how young individuals engage with social media and interact within the realm of video games, we can enhance our comprehension and develop strategies to safeguard their well-being."

Legacy Health is collaborating with school districts and other organizations in Stanislaus and Merced counties to get the guides in front of parents. The Endowment is also leveraging its social media platforms to call attention to the guides.

The guides can be accessed via these links:

About the Legacy Health Endowment

Legacy Health Endowment aims to improve the health of all residents in Stanislaus and Merced counties by increasing access to healthcare services and educating people about healthy lifestyle decisions. The objective is to dramatically improve the quality of life within the greater LHE Community by bringing together resources, expertise, vision, and the belief "we can – and will – make a difference."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legacy Health Endowment