Robert Half Named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been selected by Fortune as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, was also recognized.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

To determine the ranking, Great Place To Work® analyzed survey responses from nearly 100,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Each company was rated based on their employees' perspectives related to trust in management, connection with colleagues, loyalty to the company and a positive workplace experience.

"Our success is because of our people, and this recognition — which is a direct result of employee feedback — reflects our continued commitment to putting them first," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "We are focused on fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment where all employees can thrive professionally and personally."

Robert Half also ranked as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area (500+ employees) by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal for the second consecutive year. The company offers innovative programs and benefits designed to enhance employee morale, engagement and productivity. These initiatives are highlighted in Robert Half's 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half