Silvana Hernandez, Pavion CFO, Receives NVTC Private Company CFO of the Year Award

CHANTILLY, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion, (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, is proud to announce Silvana Hernandez, Chief Financial Officer, received the Private Company CFO of the Year Award by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC).

"We're thrilled that NVTC recognized Silvi's remarkable achievements as CFO," says Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri. "The results of Silvi and her team are amazing. She's a strong leader and extremely hard worker that provides the leadership required to weather the unique challenges of integrating 15 newly acquired businesses, while building a platform for accelerated growth, and maintaining best-in-class financial metrics."

Under Silvi's financial stewardship, Pavion has grown to Connect and Protect thousands of customers while operating from 55+ locations and 22 countries across the globe. To support the rapidly growing organization, Silvi provides leadership for day-to-day finance functions, while simultaneously building a new finance team structure, hiring industry leading talent in FP&A, Treasury, Controllership, AR, AP, Payroll, and Tax.

Post acquisition, Silvi and her team swiftly move newly acquired entities into a post-acquisition integration process focused on global reporting consistency, ERP simplification, and enterprise Payroll systems. With her extensive knowledge of finance and exceptional leadership skills, she has successfully guided Pavion through a critical time in their history, enabling the company to achieve unprecedented growth, while maintaining financial stability and outstanding earning performance.

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 55+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com.

