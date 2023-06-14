Nulogy and Metro Supply Chain Recognized with Top Supply Chain Project Award

Industry award highlights contract packer's success through leading-edge technology

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, was announced alongside Metro Supply Chain as recipients of this year's Top Supply Chain Projects Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award profiles innovative industry projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.

Headquartered in Canada, Metro Supply Chain manages 14 million square feet in almost 100 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000.

"Metro Supply Chain is pleased to receive this recognition from Supply and Demand Chain Executive," said Cathie Wood, Vice President Contract Packaging Services, Metro Supply Chain. "We are proud of our growth and the work we have done to become an avid adopter of cutting-edge solutions in our industry."

"It is a privilege to be recognized alongside Metro Supply Chain," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "This recognition is further motivation to continue innovating our platform to demonstrate the value of digitalized, collaborative supply chains."

"From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "That's why it's important today's supply chains run on collaboration."

"Companies partnered to implement each others' software and technology and work smarter, together. And, it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead," Mayer adds.

About Metro Supply Chain

For almost 50 years, Metro Supply Chain has been partnering with some of the world's fastest-growing and global brands to drive impactful and sustainable business outcomes through innovative, end-to-end supply chain solutions. The largest privately owned provider of integrated supply chain solutions in Canada, it manages almost 100 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000 employees. In 2023, Metro Supply Chain received the prestigious Best Managed Companies award for its strategic expertise, culture of innovation and commitment to its people and local communities.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

