ATLAS: EARTH DEPLOYS SHIELD TO PROTECT METAVERSE FROM CHEATERS

Leading virtual real estate platform partners with global risk intelligence company to prevent fraud

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheaters beware: the world's top virtual real estate metaverse ATLAS: EARTH is leveraging global risk intelligence company SHIELD 's AI-powered Device Intelligence technology to proactively identify and expel fraudulent users from its platform.

The partnership ensures a fair playing field for ATLAS: EARTH's 1.5 million U.S. players across Android and iOS, while also setting a benchmark for trust and safety in the metaverse. Establishing fair play and transparency for all will build user trust around the long-term sustainability of the metaverse platform.

"SHIELD's Device Intelligence, the first fraud prevention Unity plugin, is a gamechanger for the industry," said ATLAS: EARTH CEO Sami Khan. "By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, we can confidently ban cheaters without affecting legitimate users, building user trust in the ample opportunities that the metaverse offers."

Cheating has been a perennial problem for the gaming industry, with cheaters easily able to create new fake accounts even when their old ones are banned. ATLAS: EARTH requires players to be physically present at real world locations in order to purchase their virtual equivalents and earn rewards. This made it susceptible to GPS spoofers — notoriously prevalent on location-based platforms. As the ATLAS team continued to introduce new layers of gameplay and the platform's user base exploded to 300,000 monthly players and counting, the need to address potential fraud became apparent.

That's where SHIELD comes in. Through the company's Device Intelligence solution, the platform now enjoys protection with technological sophistication only seen in highly regulated fintech and banking apps.

"Taking a zero-tolerance approach to cheating and fraud will be critical for the long-term success of metaverse platforms," said SHIELD CEO Justin Lie. "We are proud to be bolstering trust in ATLAS: EARTH and protecting its virtual world even as it continues to scale and grow."

SHIELD's technology directly addresses the root of most fraud and fake accounts, and serves as ATLAS: EARTH's first line of defense against cheaters. The solution ensures the real-time identification of any use of tools and techniques associated with cheating. It will also pinpoint the physical devices associated with cheating and fake accounts — even if cheaters try to change device parameters or perform factory resets. The Device Intelligence solution does not require personally identifiable information, maintaining users' privacy without compromising on safety.

About ATLAS: EARTH

ATLAS: EARTH is a mobile-first game that allows players to build real value in the virtual world. In the ATLAS: EARTH metaverse, properties are mapped 1:1 over the real world and pay virtual rent that can actually be cashed out. Through its patented Atlas Merchant Platform (AMP), ATLAS: EARTH partners with beloved brands to reward players for spending money in-store or online. Committed to helping people make supplemental income via experiences they enjoy, ATLAS: EARTH believes in an ownership economy where new technology benefits all. To learn more, visit www.atlasearth.com .

About SHIELD

SHIELD is the world's leading risk intelligence company that helps global organizations such as inDrive, Alibaba, Mobile Premier League (MPL), TrueMoney, and Maya stop fraud, build trust, and drive growth. We combine AI and explainable machine-learning algorithms to help all online businesses stay ahead of new and unknown fraud.

With offices in San Francisco, Miami, London, Berlin, Jakarta, Bengaluru, Beijing, Singapore, we are rapidly achieving our mission to enable trust for the world.

For more information, visit shield.com .

