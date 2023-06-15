Payactiv Honored as Gold Stevie ® Award Winner for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Payactiv, Inc ., the pioneer and the leading provider of Earned Wage Access (EWA) and holistic financial wellness benefits, has won the Gold Stevie® Award for "Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year" from the 21st Annual American Business Awards ® (ABA). Winning for the second time in this category, Payactiv is recognized for its commitment to help businesses bring financial security, dignity, and savings to their workforce.

As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, Payactiv empowers employers to build and foster equitable workplaces by meeting their employees' financial needs through timely access to their earned wages. By incorporating EWA and financial wellness tools into their benefits programs, businesses can advance traditional Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, further enhancing their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

To date, Payactiv has served over 3.5 million employees at more than 4,500 businesses, with timely access to already earned but unpaid wages, helping them avoid up to $35 in overdraft fees and penalties upon each access. Beyond EWA, Payactiv provides a suite of financial wellness benefits including the Payactiv Visa® Card, 1:1 Financial Coaching, a comprehensive Financial Learning Center, exclusive discounts, and Budgeting and Savings tools.

"Congratulations to Payactiv for continuing to disrupt (innovate) the EWA industry it started, with a mission to close the livelihood gap and promote financial wellness for a more equitable and just society for all. In particular, during 2022 as economic headwinds have increased, it is notable that Payactiv made its service even more accessible to working Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck by making several of its delivery options, including the popular 1-3 day ACH transfer completely free," commented a Stevie judge.

"We are honored to receive this award for the second time as it underscores our unwavering commitment to improving the financial wellness of workers," said Safwan Shah, CEO and co-founder of Payactiv. "Our vision aligns with the broader social responsibility goals of many companies today. By partnering with Payactiv, conscientious employers can go further and demonstrate their commitment to supporting the financial well-being of their valued employees."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Payactiv is an award-winning Certified B Corporation and the leading provider of Earned Wage Access. Payactiv offers a suite of financial wellness services designed to empower people to participate in the economy they helped create. Our platform and digital wallet serve over 4,000 businesses and level the playing field for millions of workers who struggle with cashflow between paychecks.

Payactiv is the winner of the "Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution" at the 2022 HR Tech Awards, a Silver Stevie® Award for our "All-in-One Digital Wallet and Livelihood Platform" and "Best Wellness Program" award at the California Excellence HR Awards.

The Stevie® Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL Technologies, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

