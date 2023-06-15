RWE commits to further clean energy investment in the U.S. market on Global Wind Day

RWE to continue its expansion of wind power in the U.S.

Top-five company in U.S. wind market with more than 5 GW of installed capacity

Sustainability key to RWE's growth ambitions in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE is committed to increasing its wind capacity in the United States as part of the company's ambitious growth strategy to install more than 50 GW of renewable capacity globally by 2030. The U.S. accounts for more than one half of RWE Group's renewable capacity. Wind is the number one source of renewable energy in the U.S., accounting for 64% of all operating clean power[1], a trend that is set to continue bolstered by provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. is a key market for growing RWE's wind business building on a substantial global portfolio including more than 200 onshore and 19 offshore wind farms.

"Wind energy is a tremendous success story in the U.S. and one of our core technologies to achieve net-zero," said Mark Noyes, CEO of RWE Clean Energy, a U.S. subsidiary of RWE. "Global Wind Day reminds us that story is set to continue as we expand RWE's wind development from coast to coast and into the sea."

RWE takes lead position in U.S. renewables market

RWE's onshore wind experience in the U.S. spans 15 years and includes installing more than 5 GW of capacity. Texas leads the nation in installed wind capacity and RWE's projects there include the 240 MW Blackjack Creek and the 200 MW El Algodon Alto. There is more to come, with RWE's construction of the 200 MW Montgomery Ranch Wind Farm – also in Texas. The company has an ambitious project pipeline of over 24 GW, 25 percent of which is onshore wind, and €16 billion earmarked to support its growth in the U.S.

RWE is the number two in offshore wind globally and is gaining momentum in the U.S. In 2022, RWE became the fastest growing new entrant in U.S. offshore wind, acquiring 3.9 GW (RWE share) of seabed capacity. The company is going further offshore to unlock the potential of deep waters and strong winds with its first commercial scale floating wind project off the coast of northern California.

Sustainability as an integrated part of RWE's growth ambitions

RWE is working towards full circularity and net-zero emissions, supporting local communities and the protection of biodiversity. The company has set itself ambitious targets, in line with the 1.5-degree CO2 reduction plan. RWE aims to have 90% of wind components from 'circular materials' by 2030 with a target of full material circularity by 2050.

The company has also set a net-positive impact target by 2030 for biodiversity for all new assets. To achieve this, RWE is working with scientists and NGOs to create and advance the necessary knowledge to achieve net positive impacts. As part of its joint venture in the U.S., Community Offshore Wind, RWE has partnered with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program to restore oyster habitats to the seabed bordering Long Island. In addition, RWE's deployment of solar parks around the U.S. enables the company to secure the land for biodiversity for several decades and can provide habitats for a variety of species during the operating lives of projects.

