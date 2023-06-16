Harry Potter Stars Return to Hogwarts to Celebrate the Opening of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter

TOKYO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo celebrated its grand opening with a magical red carpet event attended by Harry Potter actors Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) who joined local stars to mark the occasion.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo (PRNewswire)

Excited fans lined the red carpet to see the Harry Potter actors as well as celebrities including voice actor Mamoru Miyano, musician DAIGO, Kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe and NiziU member Nina. Guests to the event were amongst the first to experience the wonder of the Studio Tour in its entirety. After walking through the iconic Great Hall, they ventured into the Forbidden Forest, explored Diagon Alley and discovered sets only available in Tokyo, including the Ministry of Magic.

Torben Jensen, GM Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo said "After two years of hard work and preparation, we couldn't be more excited to open the doors and welcome Harry Potter fans to experience Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo."

The attraction officially opens to visitors for the first time today with fans coming from across the globe to experience the magic. The Studio Tour is the first of its kind in Asia and offers fans the chance to discover the behind-the-scenes secrets that went into creating one of the most successful film series of all time.

Actor Tom Felton, known for portraying Harry Potter's enemy Draco Malfoy, returned to the Studio Tour this morning for the official opening ceremony. He was joined by Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Kazushige Tanaka, Director-General of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Rumi Furuya, Commissioner of the Bureau of Construction to cast the 'alohamora' spell to officially welcome guests to the Studio Tour.

About Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo will officially open its doors on Friday 16th June 2023. Opening for the first time in Tokyo, this brand-new Studio Tour will invite fans to step onto breathtaking sets including the iconic Great Hall at Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest where they will see exquisite costumes and come face to face with magical creatures while learning filmmaking secrets. Fans will also enjoy lots of fun activities including riding a broomstick, drinking a refreshing Butterbeer, appearing in a moving portrait in the halls of Hogwarts, stepping into the crowd of a Quidditch game and shopping from a huge range of products, many of which are only available at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo.

The Studio Tour will also be home to the largest Harry Potter shop in the world, featuring 14 themed sections that are decorated with over 7,000 bespoke and specially sourced props. The areas are beautifully designed and take inspiration from elements of the shops on Diagon Alley including Honeydukes, Ollivanders and Flourish and Blotts. A huge range of products will be available to buy, many of which have been exclusively developed for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo. In addition, visitors can enjoy a choice of restaurants and cafés which will serve a celebration of traditional British fare such as fish and chips, roast beef, English breakfast and Afternoon Tea.

This will be the largest indoor Harry Potter attraction in the world and visitors can expect to spend around four hours exploring the only Warner Bros. Studio Tour to open in Asia. Building on the phenomenal success of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - the Making of Harry Potter which opened in 2012 and has maintained exceptional visitor reviews, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo will feature exclusive sets only available in this location, providing visitors with an experience like no other.

Notes to Editors

Tickets to the Studio Tour are available on the official website . Tickets pricing is as follows:

Adult – ¥6,300

Junior - ¥5,200

Child - ¥3,800

All tickets must be pre-booked and will not be available to buy at Studio Tour.

About the Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands. Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands), insightful exhibitions and the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series. This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery owned tours and retail experiences also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops. The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

About Latest WW information: Official Website: https://warnerbros.co.jp/franchise/wizardingworld/ Official Twitter: @wizardingw_jp

About: Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV, and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .

WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

Imagery: https://warnerbros.box.com/s/wzo8lh9jtyp084oigxts35x9e74myk3v

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo