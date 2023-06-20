AMIRO Celebrates International Day of Yoga with A New Approach to Enhance the Benefits of Face Yoga

SHENZHEN, China, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As International Day of Yoga approaches on June 21st, AMIRO, a leading beauty and skincare technology brand, is embracing the occasion to build awareness around the benefits of Yoga. Especially the increasingly popular Face Yoga, it is an exercise that many people incorporate into their daily routines to help maintain youth, vitality and beauty. By partnering with multiple expert face yoga practitioners including Blush with me-Parmita, AMIRO aims to promote a more efficient and simplified way of practicing facial yoga.

To celebrate this event, AMIRO reintroduced its latest range of products that can act as the perfect partner to a great Yoga routine. With innovative products such as the R1 and S1, which are known as facial skin tightening devices, AMIRO aims to provide individuals with enhanced and individualized skincare solutions that complement their daily facial exercise routine.

Face Yoga has gained popularity for its ability to tone facial muscles and rejuvenate the face's youthful appearance. Recognizing the potential to maximize benefits for practitioners, AMIRO identified the importance of providing suitable skincare tools to serve as an effective supplement for their daily practices.

"Yoga, with its holistic approach to integrating the mind and body, enables individuals to restore their energy and face the complexities of the world with strength," said Ke Li, CIO of AMIRO. "AMIRO's philosophy aligns with the principles of yoga, as it does not believe in reversing time. Instead, we empower women to have the courage to combat the effects of aging and embrace their natural beauty."

AMIRO products, specifically its Radio Frequency (RF) devices, possess key features that make them ideal companions for facial exercises. Firstly, its EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) treatment provides instant lifting results by toning facial muscles, visibly firming the skin and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Secondly, the RF treatment emits waves that stimulate collagen production, leading to a tighter skin and the disappearance of wrinkles—reducing fine lines by up to 32.6% in just 28 days. Additionally, the inclusion of infrared light and red light works on deep layers of the skin, enhancing elasticity, improving microcirculation, and promoting a healthy glow. These four treatments synergistically deliver a quadruple effect on facial layers, allowing for both short-term and long-term face lifting results while improving overall skin texture.

"Our philosophy at AMIRO is deeply rooted in empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty and to feel confident in their skin," continued Ke Li. "Just as yoga allows us to restore balance and harmony within ourselves, our facial devices can be used to complement facial exercises, helping individuals achieve their skincare goals. We understand that aging is a natural process, and our goal is to provide the tools and confidence for individuals to age gracefully."

As a brand, AMIRO's product concept mainly revolves around accessibility, innovation, and enhancing skincare efficiency. By empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty, AMIRO products offer convenient and efficient skincare solutions. Specifically for Face Yoga practitioners, the highlighted products are perfectly suited to enhance the benefits of facial exercises. With AMIRO, individuals can cultivate a harmonious connection between their inner well-being and their radiant, healthy skin.

About AMIRO

AMIRO, a beauty and skincare technology brand founded in 2015, has been delivering joy and harmony through its technologically advanced home beauty and personal care electronic products. With over 38 international design awards, AMIRO is your trusted skincare partner that offers portable, short-acting, and long-lasting solutions to improve skincare efficiency.

Upholding the idea of "Revitalize beauty through science", AMIRO's products are designed to be affordable, high-quality, and supported by clinical data. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, AMIRO is dedicated to providing skincare solutions that make women of all ages feel confident and beautiful.

