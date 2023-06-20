imPRESS Beauty Partners with Celebrity Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono as the First Ambassador for imPRESS Press-On Falsies

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products Inc., the #1 manufacturer and distributor of professional quality lash and nail products, is thrilled to announce its year-long partnership with Priscilla Ono as the first ever imPRESS Falsies Makeup Artist Ambassador. Priscilla is best known for her work with some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity stars and has over 800K+ Instagram followers.

imPRESS x Priscilla Ono (PRNewswire)

The introduction this year of imPRESS Falsies has been a true game changer in the false lash category by providing consumers with a no glue needed lash application allowing everyone to lash in a flash! Priscilla agrees, and her expertise with lashes and makeup application makes her the perfect spokesperson to endorse the unique benefits of imPRESS Falsies.

"After many years of using Kiss products I am so excited to be working with the imPRESS Falsies line! I have been using these lashes since they launched and love them! These no glue needed Falsies are revolutionary and I am thrilled to be a part of such an epic launch!" shares Priscilla.

"We are so excited to partner with Priscilla Ono as the brand ambassador of our new imPRESS Press-On Falsies – a groundbreaking launch for the KISS business!" explains Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing. "Her creativity, passion and talent along with her genuine love of the brand makes her the perfect partner for us."

As the Makeup Artist Ambassador, Priscilla Ono will be creating unique content including tutorials, providing tips and tricks, and acting as the spokesperson at key press and influencer events.

To learn more about the partnership and imPRESS Beauty visit www.impressfalsies.com

ABOUT KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home to all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

ABOUT PRISCILLA ONO

Priscilla's passion for beauty began in the 90's, growing up in Los Angeles raised by her Mexican grandparents drawing inspiration from her grandmother, Aunts and Mother as they embodied the Chicana makeup styles of feline eyeliner and defined lips. Priscilla grew up watching music videos on MTV drawing much inspiration from the beauty and fashion that she watched. She turned her passion into a career beginning with her first job at 19 years old, working on a set of a major music video! She has continued to work on music videos, creating beauty looks for some of the biggest artists such as Rihanna, Megan Thee stallion, Rosalia, Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Normani, and more. Her work has also graced the covers of international magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour and more. Also working with some of the hottest fashion campaigns and the biggest red carpets in Hollywood.

imPRESS Falsies (PRNewswire)

imPRESS Press-On Falsies (PRNewswire)

